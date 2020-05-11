Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides to fresh session low, around mid-1.2300s [Video]

GBP/USD: Bulls will be looking to hold on to $1.2360 [Video]

We continue to see Cable trade within a range over the past six weeks. We have discussed on several occasions about the swings of sentiment throughout the range, with the market pulling higher for around a week, only to find resistance before swinging back lower again for around a week, to then build from support again. The latest move has picked up from $1.2265 to once more retrace back towards the mid-point area of the range, around $1.2400. With consistent swings higher and lower without any sustainable direction or trend, we find the momentum indicators becoming neutralised and lacking direction. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Could trade downwards

At the end of last week, the GBP/USD exchange rate failed to exceed the 200-hour SMA near 1.2450. During Monday morning, the rate touched 1.2350.

It is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market, as the currency pair is pressured by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.2390 area. Note that the rate could gain support from the weekly and monthly S1 at 1.2290. Read more...

GBP/USD slides to fresh session low, around mid-1.2300s

The intraday selling around the British pound picked up paced in the last hour and dragged the GBP/USD pair to fresh session lows, around mid-1.2300s.

The pair extended the previous session's intraday pullback from the 1.2465 region and witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. Read more...