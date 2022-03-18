Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides below mid-1.3100s

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound recovers modestly, 1.3100 still under threat
GBP/USD has staged a recovery after dipping below 1.3100 on Thursday but has lost its momentum early Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood could continue to weigh on the pair ahead of the weekend and drag it toward 1.3100 support.
On Thursday, the Bank of England (BOE) announced that it hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% as expected. Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe, however, voted to keep rates on hold and didn't allow the British pound to capitalize on the rate increase. Additionally, the policy statement showed that the Russia-Ukraine crisis had "increased the uncertainty around the economic outlook significantly" and the bank's cautious tone further weighed on the GBP. Read more...
GBP/USD slides below mid-1.3100s, fresh daily low amid a pickup in USD demand
The GBP/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and dropped to a fresh daily low, below mid-1.3100s during the early part of the European session.
The pair gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading on Friday, though the uptick ran out of steam near the 1.3180-1.3185 area amid a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. The lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations kept a lid on the recent optimistic move in the markets. This was evident from a generally softer risk tone, which drove some haven flows towards the greenback and acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD: Levels near 1.32/33 the best case for some time – ING
The Bank of England (BoE) hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points but he policy statement revealed a cautious stance on future rate hikes. Economists at ING expect the GBP/USD to stall ahead of the 1.32/33 area.
“Unlike the Fed, the BoE delivered a cautious 25bp rate hike, with one dissenter voting for unchanged rates. The market removed roughly one 25bp hike from its expectations this year (Bank Rate now priced at 1.90% in December).” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.314
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3148
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3285
|Daily SMA50
|1.345
|Daily SMA100
|1.3425
|Daily SMA200
|1.3605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3088
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3026
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2963
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3334
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
