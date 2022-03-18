Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides below mid-1.3100s

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound recovers modestly, 1.3100 still under threat

GBP/USD has staged a recovery after dipping below 1.3100 on Thursday but has lost its momentum early Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood could continue to weigh on the pair ahead of the weekend and drag it toward 1.3100 support.

On Thursday, the Bank of England (BOE) announced that it hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% as expected. Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe, however, voted to keep rates on hold and didn't allow the British pound to capitalize on the rate increase. Additionally, the policy statement showed that the Russia-Ukraine crisis had "increased the uncertainty around the economic outlook significantly" and the bank's cautious tone further weighed on the GBP. Read more...

GBP/USD slides below mid-1.3100s, fresh daily low amid a pickup in USD demand

The GBP/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and dropped to a fresh daily low, below mid-1.3100s during the early part of the European session.

The pair gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading on Friday, though the uptick ran out of steam near the 1.3180-1.3185 area amid a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. The lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations kept a lid on the recent optimistic move in the markets. This was evident from a generally softer risk tone, which drove some haven flows towards the greenback and acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pairRead more...

GBP/USD: Levels near 1.32/33 the best case for some time – ING

The Bank of England (BoE) hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points but he policy statement revealed a cautious stance on future rate hikes. Economists at ING expect the GBP/USD to stall ahead of the 1.32/33 area.

“Unlike the Fed, the BoE delivered a cautious 25bp rate hike, with one dissenter voting for unchanged rates. The market removed roughly one 25bp hike from its expectations this year (Bank Rate now priced at 1.90% in December).” Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.314
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.3148
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3285
Daily SMA50 1.345
Daily SMA100 1.3425
Daily SMA200 1.3605
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3211
Previous Daily Low 1.3088
Previous Weekly High 1.3246
Previous Weekly Low 1.3028
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3026
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3211
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3273
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3334

 

 

