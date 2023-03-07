Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides below 1.2000 amid modest USD strength

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling recovery stalls near key resistance

GBP/USD has failed to build on the modest gains it posted in the Asian session on Tuesday and returned below 1.2050. The pair remains indecisive as investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony before clarifying the next direction.

Although the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure on Monday, GBP/USD found it difficult to gain traction. The cautious market mood, especially in the American session, didn't allow the pair to extend its rebound. Read more ...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slides below 1.2000 amid modest USD strength, ahead of Fed’s Powell

The GBP/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure following an early uptick to the 1.2065 area, or a multi-day top touched earlier this Tuesday and extends the downfall through the mid-European session. The pair slides back below the 1.2000 psychological mark in the last hour and is pressured by the emergence of fresh US Dollar buying.

Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer turn out to be a key factor that continues to act as a tailwind for the USD. Apart from this, looming recession risks further seem to benefit the Greenback's relative safe-haven status amid some repositioning trade ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Read more ...

GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near daily low ahead of Powell’s testimony

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its intraday positive move to a four-day peak and meets with a fresh supply near the 1.2065 region on Tuesday. Spot prices retreat to the lower end of the daily range, around the 1.2020-1.2015 region during the first half of the European session and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.

A generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with retreating US Treasury bond yields, initially weighed on the safe-haven Greenback and offered some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, looming recession risks continue to keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Apart from this, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve act as a tailwind for the US bond yields, which, in turn, help limit the downside for the USD and cap the upside for the major, at least for the time being. Read more ...