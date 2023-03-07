Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides below 1.2000 amid modest USD strength

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling recovery stalls near key resistance
GBP/USD has failed to build on the modest gains it posted in the Asian session on Tuesday and returned below 1.2050. The pair remains indecisive as investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony before clarifying the next direction.
Although the US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure on Monday, GBP/USD found it difficult to gain traction. The cautious market mood, especially in the American session, didn't allow the pair to extend its rebound. Read more ...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slides below 1.2000 amid modest USD strength, ahead of Fed’s Powell
The GBP/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure following an early uptick to the 1.2065 area, or a multi-day top touched earlier this Tuesday and extends the downfall through the mid-European session. The pair slides back below the 1.2000 psychological mark in the last hour and is pressured by the emergence of fresh US Dollar buying.
Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer turn out to be a key factor that continues to act as a tailwind for the USD. Apart from this, looming recession risks further seem to benefit the Greenback's relative safe-haven status amid some repositioning trade ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Read more ...
GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near daily low ahead of Powell’s testimony
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its intraday positive move to a four-day peak and meets with a fresh supply near the 1.2065 region on Tuesday. Spot prices retreat to the lower end of the daily range, around the 1.2020-1.2015 region during the first half of the European session and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with retreating US Treasury bond yields, initially weighed on the safe-haven Greenback and offered some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, looming recession risks continue to keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Apart from this, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve act as a tailwind for the US bond yields, which, in turn, help limit the downside for the USD and cap the upside for the major, at least for the time being. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1986
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2019
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2047
|Daily SMA50
|1.214
|Daily SMA100
|1.1992
|Daily SMA200
|1.1913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
