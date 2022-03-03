Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides as dollar firms on safe haven flows and Fed

GBP/USD slides as US dollar firms on safe haven flows and Fed expectations

GBP/USD is down on the day. At 1.3345, cable is losing 0.45% after sliding from 1.3417 and reaching a low of 1.3317. Forex traders are weighing the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine against the Bank of England's monetary policy. The BoE is set to hike for a third consecutive meeting despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine a week ago. Ukraine calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to be developed to allow the evacuation of its citizens from the bombed cities. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3348
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3519
Daily SMA50 1.3527
Daily SMA100 1.3495
Daily SMA200 1.3662
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3404
Previous Daily Low 1.3272
Previous Weekly High 1.3638
Previous Weekly Low 1.3273
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3353
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3322
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3313
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3182
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3445
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.349
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3577

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Technical outlook favors bears despite Wednesday's rebound

The British pound has capitalized on risk flows late Wednesday and the GBP/USD has managed to close in the positive territory. The souring market mood on Thursday is not allowing the pair to build on Wednesday's gains and the technical outlook shows that buyers are struggling to retain control of the action. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains resilient but bears dominate below daily cloud

Cable trades within the range for the fifth straight day and resilient despite strong selling in past five days, but the near-term action remains biased lower on risk aversion over the war in Ukraine and growing concerns about the depth of the impact of sanctions against Russia. The pair continues to trade below the daily cloud which weighs on price action, and strong negative momentum on daily chart adds to the downside risk. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

