Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sits near session tops, just above 1.3100 mark

GBP/USD: First resistance seen at 1.3150 – OCBC
GBP/USD snaps two-day losing streak and is balancing around the 1.31 level. Terence Wu, FX Strategist at OCBC Bank, just expects a deep fall on a break below 1.30. Meanwhile, initial resistance is seen at 1.3150.
Key quotes: "Lack of Brexit progress continues to weigh, but the underlying expectation that a compromise will eventually be trashed out supports for now."
"Watch the 1.3050 support, ahead of the 1.3000. A breach of that level may see deeper retracement."
"On the topside, watch first resistance at 1.3150." Read more...
GBP/USD sits near session tops, just above 1.3100 mark
The GBP/USD pair held on to its daily gains near session tops, with bulls looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
Following the previous day's sharp intraday pullback of around 100 pips, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. The optimism over a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious disease remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major. Read more...
GBP/USD struggles to capitalize dollar weakness, falls once the tide turns
GBP/USD has everything in its favor – except Brexit uncertainty. But several positive developments should have resulted in a significantly stronger pound, and its failure to rise opens the door to falls once the tide turns in favor of the dollar, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes: "American and Chinese negotiations held a telephone call overnight and announced progress – with more to come. Contrary to the heightened rhetoric of recent weeks, when it comes to trade, the world's largest economies are aligned. Markets like that, pushing stocks higher and the safe-haven dollar lower." Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3126
|Today Daily Change
|0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.3064
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3084
|Daily SMA50
|1.2762
|Daily SMA100
|1.2591
|Daily SMA200
|1.2723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3149
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3054
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.309
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3219
EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 but off the highs. US New Home Sales beat with over 900K annualized in July while the CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 84.8 in August.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906
Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data
Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.