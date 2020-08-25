Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sits near session tops, just above 1.3100 mark

GBP/USD: First resistance seen at 1.3150 – OCBC

GBP/USD snaps two-day losing streak and is balancing around the 1.31 level. Terence Wu, FX Strategist at OCBC Bank, just expects a deep fall on a break below 1.30. Meanwhile, initial resistance is seen at 1.3150.

Key quotes: "Lack of Brexit progress continues to weigh, but the underlying expectation that a compromise will eventually be trashed out supports for now."

"Watch the 1.3050 support, ahead of the 1.3000. A breach of that level may see deeper retracement."

"On the topside, watch first resistance at 1.3150."

GBP/USD sits near session tops, just above 1.3100 mark

The GBP/USD pair held on to its daily gains near session tops, with bulls looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 1.3100 round-figure mark.

Following the previous day's sharp intraday pullback of around 100 pips, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. The optimism over a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious disease remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major.

GBP/USD struggles to capitalize dollar weakness, falls once the tide turns

GBP/USD has everything in its favor – except Brexit uncertainty. But several positive developments should have resulted in a significantly stronger pound, and its failure to rise opens the door to falls once the tide turns in favor of the dollar, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam reports.

Key quotes: "American and Chinese negotiations held a telephone call overnight and announced progress – with more to come. Contrary to the heightened rhetoric of recent weeks, when it comes to trade, the world's largest economies are aligned. Markets like that, pushing stocks higher and the safe-haven dollar lower."