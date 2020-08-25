Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sits near session tops, just above 1.3100 mark

GBP/USD: First resistance seen at 1.3150 – OCBC

GBP/USD snaps two-day losing streak and is balancing around the 1.31 level. Terence Wu, FX Strategist at OCBC Bank, just expects a deep fall on a break below 1.30. Meanwhile, initial resistance is seen at 1.3150.

Key quotes: "Lack of Brexit progress continues to weigh, but the underlying expectation that a compromise will eventually be trashed out supports for now."

"Watch the 1.3050 support, ahead of the 1.3000. A breach of that level may see deeper retracement."

"On the topside, watch first resistance at 1.3150." Read more...

 

GBP/USD sits near session tops, just above 1.3100 mark

The GBP/USD pair held on to its daily gains near session tops, with bulls looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 1.3100 round-figure mark.

Following the previous day's sharp intraday pullback of around 100 pips, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. The optimism over a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious disease remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major. Read more...

 

GBP/USD struggles to capitalize dollar weakness, falls once the tide turns

GBP/USD has everything in its favor – except Brexit uncertainty. But several positive developments should have resulted in a significantly stronger pound, and its failure to rise opens the door to falls once the tide turns in favor of the dollar, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam reports.

Key quotes: "American and Chinese negotiations held a telephone call overnight and announced progress – with more to come. Contrary to the heightened rhetoric of recent weeks, when it comes to trade, the world's largest economies are aligned. Markets like that, pushing stocks higher and the safe-haven dollar lower." Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3126
Today Daily Change 0.0062
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1.3064
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3084
Daily SMA50 1.2762
Daily SMA100 1.2591
Daily SMA200 1.2723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3149
Previous Daily Low 1.3054
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3059
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.309
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3029
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2994
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2934
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3124
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3184
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3219

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

