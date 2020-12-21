Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sinks amid fresh lockdowns and new coronavirus strains in UK

GBP/USD Forecast: New covid strain bans sterling from surging, Boris' actions, Brexit eyed

A dry-run for Brexit? British supply chains are distressed by a sweep of flight bans to and from the UK – and especially by the freight shuttering imposed by France. European and non-European countries have acted rapidly – and arguably with panic – to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

The VIU-202012/01 variant is responsible for the quick spread of the disease in London and Southeast England, causing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce new restrictions of the are – Tier 4, a new level created over the weekend. In a special Saturday address to the nation, Johnson said that the mutation is 70% more transmissible and raises the Reproduction rate (R) by around 0.4%. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Sinks amid fresh lockdowns and new coronavirus strains in UK

The GBP/USD pair opened with a big bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week in reaction to the imposition of tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that situation in the country was deteriorating amid a rapid spread of a new coronavirus variant. This comes on the back of a deadlock in the post-Brexit trade deal negotiations, which further took its toll on the British pound and led to some heavy selling during the Asian session.

Both sides remain at odds over access to the UK's rich fishing waters and missed yet another deadline. The European Parliament had fixed Sunday as the last moment it could accept a text of any accord to ratify it before the end of the transition period on December 31. A British government source said that we are continuing to try every possible path to an agreement, but without a substantial shift from the European Commission, we will be leaving on WTO terms. Negotiations are now expected to continue on Monday. Read more...

GBP/USD dives to over one-week lows, below mid-1.3200s

The GBP/USD pair added to its heavy intraday losses and tumbled to over one-week lows, further below mid-1.3200s during the first half of the European session.

The pair opened with a bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week in reaction to the imposition of tighter restrictions in the UK to stem a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain. This comes on the back of a deadlock in the post-Brexit trade negotiations and weighed heavily on the British pound. Read more...