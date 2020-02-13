Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shys from the 1.30 handle ahad of key US data

GBP/USD shys from the 1.30 handle ahad of key US data
GBP/USD made a run at 1.3000 overnight but it is struggling to stay above water and has taken a dive back toward the mid pint of the 1.29 handle after falling about 10 pips short of the target. The price is relatively flat in Asia today, trading between 1.2951 and 1.2965.
The main focus will be with the UK and EU trade negotiations where there is an aggressive timeline for this phase of negotiations. Investors are wary of such a short period and the risks are stacked up against the pound as a flare-up could be in the offering between the UK and EU's negotiators. This means that Brexit risks are likely to stage a comeback as a market driver for sterling.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2958
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3026
|Daily SMA50
|1.3075
|Daily SMA100
|1.2914
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2992
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2937
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3184
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2882
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3044
GBP/USD Asia Price Forecast: Pound off 2020 lows, trades near 1.2950 level
After the October and December bull-market, the pound is trading in a rectangle consolidation above its 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
The pound is retracing back up after the market printed a descending wedge pattern. Bulls could try to defend the 1.2954 and 1.2914 support levels as the market is regaining some bullish momentum. However, buyers should try to beat the 1.2995 level in order to reach the 1.3035 and 1.3089 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
