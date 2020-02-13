Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shys from the 1.30 handle ahad of key US data

GBP/USD shys from the 1.30 handle ahad of key US data

GBP/USD made a run at 1.3000 overnight but it is struggling to stay above water and has taken a dive back toward the mid pint of the 1.29 handle after falling about 10 pips short of the target. The price is relatively flat in Asia today, trading between 1.2951 and 1.2965.

The main focus will be with the UK and EU trade negotiations where there is an aggressive timeline for this phase of negotiations. Investors are wary of such a short period and the risks are stacked up against the pound as a flare-up could be in the offering between the UK and EU's negotiators. This means that Brexit risks are likely to stage a comeback as a market driver for sterling.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2958 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.2959 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3026 Daily SMA50 1.3075 Daily SMA100 1.2914 Daily SMA200 1.2692 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2992 Previous Daily Low 1.2937 Previous Weekly High 1.3184 Previous Weekly Low 1.2882 Previous Monthly High 1.3281 Previous Monthly Low 1.2954 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2971 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2958 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2933 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2907 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2878 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2988 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3018 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3044

GBP/USD Asia Price Forecast: Pound off 2020 lows, trades near 1.2950 level

After the October and December bull-market, the pound is trading in a rectangle consolidation above its 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

The pound is retracing back up after the market printed a descending wedge pattern. Bulls could try to defend the 1.2954 and 1.2914 support levels as the market is regaining some bullish momentum. However, buyers should try to beat the 1.2995 level in order to reach the 1.3035 and 1.3089 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Read More ...



FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com