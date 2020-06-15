Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shrugs off previous weakness and picks up to session highs above 1.2550

GBP/USD picks up from 1.2457 low, testing levels beyond 1.2550
Sterling’s reversal from multi-month highs at 1.2813 has found buyers at 1.2460/70 area to bounce up towards the mid-range of 1.2500. The pound has turned positive on the day, to trim losses following a 1.6% decline over the previous two days and hit session highs at 1.2580.
On a bigger picture, however, investors remain cautious against the sterling. The growing uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process is the greatest deterrent against pound longs. With negotiations on a deadlock, the market is looking at a key meeting on Monday next week, although the possibility of a no-deal exit from the Union has grown very likely over the last weeks.
GBP/USD analysis: Pressured by 55-hour SMA
At the end of last week, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed south from the resistance formed by the Fibo 61.80% and the 200-hour SMA at 1.2646. During Monday morning, the rate tried to exceed 1.2550.
It is likely that the currency pair could remain under pressure of the 55-hour SMA near 1.2585, thus, it could continue to decline. Note that the pair could gain support from the Fibo 50.00% and the weekly S1 at 1.2418.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
