Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shrugs off previous weakness and picks up to session highs above 1.2550

GBP/USD picks up from 1.2457 low, testing levels beyond 1.2550

Sterling’s reversal from multi-month highs at 1.2813 has found buyers at 1.2460/70 area to bounce up towards the mid-range of 1.2500. The pound has turned positive on the day, to trim losses following a 1.6% decline over the previous two days and hit session highs at 1.2580.

On a bigger picture, however, investors remain cautious against the sterling. The growing uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process is the greatest deterrent against pound longs. With negotiations on a deadlock, the market is looking at a key meeting on Monday next week, although the possibility of a no-deal exit from the Union has grown very likely over the last weeks.

GBP/USD analysis: Pressured by 55-hour SMA

At the end of last week, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed south from the resistance formed by the Fibo 61.80% and the 200-hour SMA at 1.2646. During Monday morning, the rate tried to exceed 1.2550.

It is likely that the currency pair could remain under pressure of the 55-hour SMA near 1.2585, thus, it could continue to decline. Note that the pair could gain support from the Fibo 50.00% and the weekly S1 at 1.2418.

