Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shows some weakness amid Brexit concerns and negative rate talks

GBP/USD ends four-day winning streak and tumbles toward 1.2950

The GBP/USD dropped further and bottomed at 1.2959, reaching the lowest level since Friday. It then bounced to the upside, being unable to recover the 1.3000 zone. As of writing, it trades at 1.2975, down almost 90 pips for the day, ending a four-day winning streak.

A stronger US Dollar across the board and particularly against European majors pushed cable to the downside. The DXY is up 0.45%, hovering around 93.50, having the best day in weeks. The greenback is higher even as Wall Street posts mixed results and amid lower US yields.

GBP/USD tests key resistance for fresh bullish momentum

GBPUSD is testing the 1.3000-1.3080 area, where a broken long-term descending trendline stretched from the 2015 highs happens to be, following the strong rebound at the bottom of the ascending channel and near the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

