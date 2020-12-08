Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD showed some resilience below the 1.3300 mark and staged a goodish intraday bounce

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Strong intraday bounce falters ahead of 1.3400 mark

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround from sub-1.3300 levels and rallied around 100 pips in the last hour. The pair shot to fresh daily tops, albeit lacked follow-through buying and quickly retreated to the 1.3360 area.

The momentum followed after British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove announced an agreement in principle on all issues in the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above 200-hour SMA and the strong move up stalled ahead of the 1.3400 mark.

GBP/USD: Sterling remains weighed by Brexit uncertainty

Cable remains at the back foot and probes again below 1.33 handle in US trading on Tuesday, despite initial positive signal from Monday’s downside rejection at 1.3224 and subsequent bounce near 1.3400 zone. Brexit uncertainty weights on sterling, with today’s comments from UK PM Boris Johnson who said that Britain could abandon trade talks - just three weeks before the end of post-Brexit transition period – adds to negative tone.

