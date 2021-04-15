Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD should get squeezed in

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls lose steam at 1.3800 resistance zone
Fresh bulls off 1.3670 support are struggling at 1.3800 zone as Wednesday’s candle with long upper shadow and failure to close above daily Tenkan-sen (1.3794) signal that three-day rally might be running out of steam.
South-heading momentum on daily chart is cracking the centreline and adding to negative signs. Near-term action is expected to remain biased higher above 5DMA (1.3750) while break lower would expose pivotal 100DMA (1.3696). Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Should get squeezed in
Since Wednesday's early trading hours, the GBP/USD has fluctuated between the 1.3800 mark and the 55-hour simple moving average, which had been pushing the rate up. The situation was expected to end with a squeeze in between the two mentioned levels.
In the case of the 55-hour simple moving average pushing the rate through the resistance of the 1.3800 mark, the pair would reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at the 1.3861 level. Read more...
GBP/USD: Northern Ireland tensions and Scotland’s elections to weigh on the pound – ANZ
The pound’s vaccination-driven rise lost some momentum in early April as tension in Northern Ireland resurfaced and the Scottish elections loom. Brexit was never a unifying political moment, and the deep constitutional questions over the future of the United Kingdom are beginning to simmer. The potential for difficult domestic politics amid Brexit uncertainty raises questions over sterling’s path in the medium term, as reported by ANZ Bank.
“We expect calm heads will prevail in the issues over the Northern Ireland issues and that politicians on all sides will work hard to resolve the situation. There must be a pragmatic solution to border checks. It is not in anyone’s interests to allow tension to escalate or for UK-EU relations to deteriorate.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3783
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3787
|Daily SMA50
|1.386
|Daily SMA100
|1.3698
|Daily SMA200
|1.3352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3749
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3808
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from highs as investors await US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has backed down from the highs near 1.20 as the dollar benefits from the Fed's upbeat mood. All eyes are on US Retail Sales, which are set to leap.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Breaking: Coinbase jumps 10% pre-market: ARK's Cathie dumps Tesla (TSLA) to COIN it in
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest fame clearly likes the crypto space as her ARK Invest fund purchased $246 million worth of COIN on the first day of trading.