Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD should get squeezed in

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls lose steam at 1.3800 resistance zone

Fresh bulls off 1.3670 support are struggling at 1.3800 zone as Wednesday’s candle with long upper shadow and failure to close above daily Tenkan-sen (1.3794) signal that three-day rally might be running out of steam.

South-heading momentum on daily chart is cracking the centreline and adding to negative signs. Near-term action is expected to remain biased higher above 5DMA (1.3750) while break lower would expose pivotal 100DMA (1.3696). Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Should get squeezed in

Since Wednesday's early trading hours, the GBP/USD has fluctuated between the 1.3800 mark and the 55-hour simple moving average, which had been pushing the rate up. The situation was expected to end with a squeeze in between the two mentioned levels.

In the case of the 55-hour simple moving average pushing the rate through the resistance of the 1.3800 mark, the pair would reach for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at the 1.3861 level. Read more...

GBP/USD: Northern Ireland tensions and Scotland’s elections to weigh on the pound – ANZ

The pound’s vaccination-driven rise lost some momentum in early April as tension in Northern Ireland resurfaced and the Scottish elections loom. Brexit was never a unifying political moment, and the deep constitutional questions over the future of the United Kingdom are beginning to simmer. The potential for difficult domestic politics amid Brexit uncertainty raises questions over sterling’s path in the medium term, as reported by ANZ Bank.

“We expect calm heads will prevail in the issues over the Northern Ireland issues and that politicians on all sides will work hard to resolve the situation. There must be a pragmatic solution to border checks. It is not in anyone’s interests to allow tension to escalate or for UK-EU relations to deteriorate.” Read more...