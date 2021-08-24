Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shorts need to stops above 1.3750 [Video]

GBP/USD analysis: Recovers to 1.3750

The recovery from the support of the 1.3600 mark broke one resistance level after another. However, by the middle of Tuesday's European trading hours, it appeared that the GBP/USD had ended its surge. Namely, the rate had bounced off the 1.3750 mark and declined to 1.3700.

In the case that the rate passes the support of the 1.3700 level, the GBP/USD would look for support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1.3670 and 1.3680. Below the SMAs, the 1.3650 level could stop the rate's decline. Read more...

GBP/USD: Shorts need to stops above 1.3750

GBPUSD held just 10 pips from very strong support at the July low at 1.3590/70 & hit very strong resistance at 1.3725/25 for profit taking on any longs. Shorts need stops above 1.3750.

EURGBP topped exactly at very strong resistance at 8575/90. Shorts work on the slide to first support at 8545/35.

GBPNZD in an erratic sideways trend, ranging from 1.9690/70 up to 2.0060/80. Shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 worked perfectly. Read more...

GBP/USD lays foundation for an upside reversal [Video]

GBPUSD built the foundation for a new bullish wave after completing a morning star candlestick pattern with a tall green candle on Monday.

The cheering setup occurred near the surface of the broken descending channel, which acted as a lifesaving support this time, and around the previous low of 1.3570, further endorsing the case for an upside reversal. Read more...