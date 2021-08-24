Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shorts need to stops above 1.3750 [Video]

GBP/USD analysis: Recovers to 1.3750
The recovery from the support of the 1.3600 mark broke one resistance level after another. However, by the middle of Tuesday's European trading hours, it appeared that the GBP/USD had ended its surge. Namely, the rate had bounced off the 1.3750 mark and declined to 1.3700.
In the case that the rate passes the support of the 1.3700 level, the GBP/USD would look for support in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1.3670 and 1.3680. Below the SMAs, the 1.3650 level could stop the rate's decline. Read more...
GBP/USD: Shorts need to stops above 1.3750
GBPUSD held just 10 pips from very strong support at the July low at 1.3590/70 & hit very strong resistance at 1.3725/25 for profit taking on any longs. Shorts need stops above 1.3750.
EURGBP topped exactly at very strong resistance at 8575/90. Shorts work on the slide to first support at 8545/35.
GBPNZD in an erratic sideways trend, ranging from 1.9690/70 up to 2.0060/80. Shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 worked perfectly. Read more...
GBP/USD lays foundation for an upside reversal [Video]
GBPUSD built the foundation for a new bullish wave after completing a morning star candlestick pattern with a tall green candle on Monday.
The cheering setup occurred near the surface of the broken descending channel, which acted as a lifesaving support this time, and around the previous low of 1.3570, further endorsing the case for an upside reversal. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
