Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD short-term ascending channel checks bears near 1.2350

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Short-term ascending channel checks bears near 1.2350

GBP/USD remains modestly changed near 1.2350 amid the Asian session on Friday. That said, the pair stays below 200-HMA and a seven-day long falling trend line but inside a short-term rising trend channel.

Hence, sellers will wait for a clear break below the channel’s support, currently around 1.2330, before targeting the weekly bottom close to 1.2250/45. In a case where the bears dominate past-1.2245, the month low of 1.2165 will become their favorite.

Alternatively, the immediate resistance line near 1.2395 seems to limit the pair’s pullback moves ahead of the channel’s upper line, at 1.2440, as well as a 200-HMA level of 1.2450.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit talks not doing well

The GBP/USD pair is ending Thursday with modest gains in the 1.2350 region, despite UK data fell way short of the market’s expectations. As it happened with other major economies, the preliminary estimates of Markit PMIs came at record lows, amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The Manufacturing PMI came in at 32.9 while the Services PMI fell to 12.3 Also the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders posted -56 in April from -29 in March.

