Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD short-term ascending channel checks bears near 1.2350

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Short-term ascending channel checks bears near 1.2350
GBP/USD remains modestly changed near 1.2350 amid the Asian session on Friday. That said, the pair stays below 200-HMA and a seven-day long falling trend line but inside a short-term rising trend channel.
Hence, sellers will wait for a clear break below the channel’s support, currently around 1.2330, before targeting the weekly bottom close to 1.2250/45. In a case where the bears dominate past-1.2245, the month low of 1.2165 will become their favorite.
Alternatively, the immediate resistance line near 1.2395 seems to limit the pair’s pullback moves ahead of the channel’s upper line, at 1.2440, as well as a 200-HMA level of 1.2450.
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit talks not doing well
The GBP/USD pair is ending Thursday with modest gains in the 1.2350 region, despite UK data fell way short of the market’s expectations. As it happened with other major economies, the preliminary estimates of Markit PMIs came at record lows, amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. The Manufacturing PMI came in at 32.9 while the Services PMI fell to 12.3 Also the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders posted -56 in April from -29 in March.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD finds buyers above 0.6350
Fresh bids emerged just above 0.6350, allowing a tepid bounce in AUD/USD as markets seem to cheer the PBOC targeted MLF rate cut. Broad dollar strength amid risk-off could keep the recovery in check.
USD/JPY: Stuck on familiar ground, bulls can't catch a break through 108
USD/JPY holding in familiar territory, the yen remains robust. The risk-off tone dominates with US stocks unable to break from the restraints of COVID-19 implications for the global economy and the Nikkei 225 sheds 0.75%, with 108 handle falling over the horizon.
US Durable Goods Orders March Preview: Ominous portents for consumption
Orders for long-lasting consumer and industrial goods are expected to confirm that a massive retreat in consumption is underway as the consumer and retail sectors reel from a historic collapse in employment.
Gold: Slips below weekly support trendline, but still above $1,700
Gold snaps two-day winning streak, registers mild losses following the support line break. 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars ahead of $1,700 round-figures. Immediate falling trend line from the weekly top guards the recovery moves.
WTI rises to $17.50 as Kuwait cuts output
WTI jumps 5% in Asia, having found bids below $16.00 during the overnight trade. Kuwait has voluntarily cut output in response to the current market conditions. The recently signed OPEC+ deal will take effect on May 1.