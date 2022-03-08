Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shoots higher in a bout of risk-on

GBP/USD shoots higher in a bout of risk-on as Ukraine confirms not insisting on NATO membership
GBP/USD is back in the green after rallying from 1.31 the figure and now on the march towards 1.3130. A phase of risk-on has happened in recent trade following remarks from Ukraine's president, Zelensky, that Ukraine was not about to join NATO, reminding the world that Ukraine was not regarded as being ready to join NATO. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3098
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3471
|Daily SMA50
|1.3516
|Daily SMA100
|1.348
|Daily SMA200
|1.3647
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3246
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3347
GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery attempts to face stiff resistance at 1.3160
GBP/USD has failed to shake off the bearish pressure and has extended its decline to a fresh multi-month low below 1.3100 early Tuesday. Although the pair is posting modest daily gains above 1.3100 in the early European session, it is likely to suffer additional losses in the near term unless it stages a rebound and reclaims the 1.3160 level. Read more...
Technical analysis: GBP/USD downside pressures weigh on 1.3100 handle
GBPUSD is confronting the lower part of the 1.3105-1.3200 buffer zone, which has defended the broader positive structure since November 2020. The longer-term 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing a bearish trend, while the fresh dip in the 50-day SMA indicates the downward trend has intensified. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure sub-0.7300
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around 0.7270 during Wednesday’s Asian session, after declining to the fresh one-week low on breaking the 200-DMA. Even so, the Aussie pair’s clear U-turn from the one-year-old descending trend line.
EUR/USD confirms falling wedge but bulls needs validation from 1.0930
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.0900, following the first positive daily closing in six. The major currency pair fades Monday’s bounce off the lowest levels last seen during May 2020. Multiple supports to test bears before March 2020 low.
XAU/USD's volatility makes for a round turn of $100/oz
Gold prices are volatile on Tuesday as risk sentiment ebbs and flows surrounding the Ukraine crisis. At $2,041/oz, gold is higher by 2.20% on the day despite a $50/oz drop in midday New York on the back of a spike in risk appetite.
Shiba Inu price stabilizes while SHIB remains on track to hit $0.000054
Shiba Inu price continues to trade lower but has stabilized relative to the rest of the cryptocurrency market. While the Ichimoku chart shows extremely bearish trading conditions, sellers have been unable or unwilling to capitalize on that weakness.
USD/TRY: Break of key supports generates negative signals for Turkish lira
The cross rose over 0.5% on Monday and hit 8-day high, on a biggest one-day rally in one month.