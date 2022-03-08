Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shoots higher in a bout of risk-on

GBP/USD shoots higher in a bout of risk-on as Ukraine confirms not insisting on NATO membership

GBP/USD is back in the green after rallying from 1.31 the figure and now on the march towards 1.3130. A phase of risk-on has happened in recent trade following remarks from Ukraine's president, Zelensky, that Ukraine was not about to join NATO, reminding the world that Ukraine was not regarded as being ready to join NATO. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3098
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.3108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3471
Daily SMA50 1.3516
Daily SMA100 1.348
Daily SMA200 1.3647
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3246
Previous Daily Low 1.3102
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3202
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3157
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3191
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3058
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2914
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3202
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3296
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3347

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery attempts to face stiff resistance at 1.3160

GBP/USD has failed to shake off the bearish pressure and has extended its decline to a fresh multi-month low below 1.3100 early Tuesday. Although the pair is posting modest daily gains above 1.3100 in the early European session, it is likely to suffer additional losses in the near term unless it stages a rebound and reclaims the 1.3160 level. Read more...

Technical analysis: GBP/USD downside pressures weigh on 1.3100 handle

GBPUSD is confronting the lower part of the 1.3105-1.3200 buffer zone, which has defended the broader positive structure since November 2020. The longer-term 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing a bearish trend, while the fresh dip in the 50-day SMA indicates the downward trend has intensified. Read more...   

