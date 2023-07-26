Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shoots higher as Fed chair sticks to the data dependent script

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1,2797, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1,2591. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovers novel offers after printing a fresh four-day high as market participants shrug off risk associated with weak economic prospects. The GBP/USD pair recovers sharply as strength in Pound Sterling is uncovered ahead of the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE), which will be announced on August 3. Read more...

GBP/USD has spiked to break the prior highs of the day and stays the course with regards to the technical bullish correction that is illustrated below. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is trading between 1.2875 and 1.2958 on the day but around the Fed, 1.2895 and 1.2985 have been the range so far. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.