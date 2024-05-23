Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shooting star emerges as sellers eye 1.2600

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Shooting star emerges as sellers eye 1.2600

Early during the North American session, the British Pound dropped against the Greenback after data from the United States showed that business activity was picking up. Alongside that, inflationary pressures rose, sparking investors' fears that the Fed would delay cutting rates later during the year. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2711 after hitting a high of 1.2746, down 0.04%. Read More...

Pound Sterling clings to gains above 1.2700 despite weak preliminary UK PMI

The Pound Sterling (GBP) holds strength above 1.2700 in Thursday’s New York session. The GBP/USD pair strengthens as traders pare bets that were leaned towards the Bank of England (BoE) shifting to policy normalization in the June meeting after remaining hawkish for more than two years on interest rates. The expectations favoring the BoE that it will start reducing interest rates from the June meeting diminished after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April showed that inflation softened at a slower pace than expected. Read More...

GBP/USD extends the upside above 1.2700, focus on UK-US PMI data

The GBP/USD pair extends the rally near 1.2720 during the early Asian section on Thursday. The uptick of the major pair is bolstered by the hotter-than-expected UK CPI inflation data, which slashed June rate cut bets from the Bank of England (BoE). Later in the day, the flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports from the UK and US will be released. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2712
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.2717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2581
Daily SMA50 1.2582
Daily SMA100 1.2633
Daily SMA200 1.2541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2761
Previous Daily Low 1.27
Previous Weekly High 1.2712
Previous Weekly Low 1.2509
Previous Monthly High 1.2709
Previous Monthly Low 1.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2738
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2724
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2665
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.263
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2787
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2813

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 after upbeat US PMI data

EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 after upbeat US PMI data

EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0850 in the American session on Thursday. Upbeat PMI data from the US, combined with the mixed action seen in Wall Street's main indexes, helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2700 as USD benefits from PMI data

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2700 as USD benefits from PMI data

GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from the PMI data, which showed an ongoing expansion in the private sector at an accelerating pace, and weighs on the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends slide below $2,350 as US yields push higher

Gold extends slide below $2,350 as US yields push higher

Gold stays on the back foot and trades at its lowest level in over a week below $2,350. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises more than 1% following the stronger-than-forecast PMI data from the US, forcing XAU/USD to stretch lower.

Gold News

As Ethereum spot ETF approval nears, these altcoins could explode

As Ethereum spot ETF approval nears, these altcoins could explode

It is not surprising that altcoins related to Bitcoin saw a major rally post-Bitcoin spot ETF approval. Likewise, tokens closely related to Ether could ride the ETF approval wave. Ethereum Classic, Pepe, Floki and other DeFi tokens could gain momentum as the ETH ETF approval deadline nears. 

Read more

US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Economic expansion set to persist in May

US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Economic expansion set to persist in May

On Thursday, S&P Global will issue its flash estimates of the United States (US) Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs), a monthly survey of business activity. The survey is separated into services and manufacturing output and aggregated into a single statistic, the Composite PMI.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures