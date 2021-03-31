Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shines on UK vaccines, dollar breather

GBP/USD outlook: Better than expected UK data lift cable but near-term action remains in a range

Cable bounces in European trading on Wednesday after data showed the UK economy grew above expectations in Q4 2020 and current account deficit, although widened below forecasts.

The recovery of two-day drop so far stays below pivotal barriers provided by 10 DMA (1.3789) and 55DMA (1.3820), weighed by Monday’s strong upside rejection that left bearish daily candle with long upper shadow and points to strong offers. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling shines on UK vaccines, dollar breather, and rosier technical picture

Rising from a better spot – a higher low is everything technical traders need to know to conclude that GBP/USD has turned a corner and is on the way up. This price action has its backing in fundamentals.

The most recent piece of good news from the UK was the upgrade of Gross Domestic Product statistics for the fourth quarter of 2020 – 1.3% against 1% originally reported. However, the primary driver for sterling's success is Britain's rapid vaccination campaign – which is bearing fruit. Read more...

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3744.. Although cable recovered to 1.3783 in Asia, price met renewed selling n fell to 1.3743 in European morning. The pair then ratcheted lower to 1.3707 in NY on usd's strength b4 rebounding to 1.3745 nr the close.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3671 last week signals top is made n stronger retracement to twd 1.3566 would be seen. Only weekly close abv 1.3877 signals temp. low is made n risks 1.3958, 1.4001/05. Read more...