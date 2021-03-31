Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shines on UK vaccines, dollar breather

GBP/USD outlook: Better than expected UK data lift cable but near-term action remains in a range
Cable bounces in European trading on Wednesday after data showed the UK economy grew above expectations in Q4 2020 and current account deficit, although widened below forecasts.
The recovery of two-day drop so far stays below pivotal barriers provided by 10 DMA (1.3789) and 55DMA (1.3820), weighed by Monday’s strong upside rejection that left bearish daily candle with long upper shadow and points to strong offers. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling shines on UK vaccines, dollar breather, and rosier technical picture
Rising from a better spot – a higher low is everything technical traders need to know to conclude that GBP/USD has turned a corner and is on the way up. This price action has its backing in fundamentals.
The most recent piece of good news from the UK was the upgrade of Gross Domestic Product statistics for the fourth quarter of 2020 – 1.3% against 1% originally reported. However, the primary driver for sterling's success is Britain's rapid vaccination campaign – which is bearing fruit. Read more...
Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3744.. Although cable recovered to 1.3783 in Asia, price met renewed selling n fell to 1.3743 in European morning. The pair then ratcheted lower to 1.3707 in NY on usd's strength b4 rebounding to 1.3745 nr the close.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3671 last week signals top is made n stronger retracement to twd 1.3566 would be seen. Only weekly close abv 1.3877 signals temp. low is made n risks 1.3958, 1.4001/05. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3769
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3856
|Daily SMA50
|1.3839
|Daily SMA100
|1.364
|Daily SMA200
|1.3279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3877
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3626
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.378
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3821
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
