Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shift in BoE guidance to trigger a retest of 1.3750

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls have the upper hand ahead of BoE, could aim to test 200-DMA/1.3700

The GBP/USD pair gained strong follow-through traction for the fourth successive day and shot to a near two-week high on Wednesday amid the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar. A slew of influential FOMC members, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard (a noted hawk), pushed back against market bets for a 50 bps rate hike in March. This, along with the recent pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and a generally positive tone around the equity markets, undermined the safe-haven greenback.

The USD selling bias picked up pace following the disappointing release of the US ADP report, which showed that private-sector employment declined by 301k in January. This was worse than consensus estimates pointing to a growth of 207K and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 776K (807K reported earlier). Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates at its policy review meeting on Thursday benefitted the British pound and provided an additional boost to the major. Read more...

GBP/USD: Shift in BoE guidance to trigger a retest of 1.3750 – Westpac

PM Boris Johnson's fate remains precarious but is not impacting GBP. More critical for the pound rebounds will be the Bank of England (BoE) forward guidance alongside their expected 25bps Bank Rate rise, economists at Westpac report.

“The majority of forecasters agree with BoE raising rates 25bps, but what will be of more importance for GBP will be guidance for policy through the year. OIS pricing has lifted to above 1.0% in 12 months, from 0.75% a month ago. The BoE’s quarterly Monetary Policy Review (MPR) is likely to contain lifts to economic forecasts and will also have updates to their influential Agents’ survey. The Agents’ survey has been indicating strong business investment and employment intentions. A further rise in those intentions could be instrumental in altering the prior cautious forward guidance from BoE and affirm the OIS pricing.” Read more...

GBP/USD: Negative bias into mid-year amid political noise and more patience BoE – CIBC

The extension of UK political uncertainty, while markets look to be pricing in too much Bank of England (BoE) tightening, point towards a negative GBP/USD bias into mid-year, economists at CIBC Capital Markets report.

“The BoE is set to consider their own balance sheet moderation once rates reach 0.5%, and we expect February to witness back-to-back rate hikes for the first time since 2004. BoE QT will see the bank no longer looking to reinvest maturing gilt proceeds, and that balance sheet.” Read more...