Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shift in BoE guidance to trigger a retest of 1.3750

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls have the upper hand ahead of BoE, could aim to test 200-DMA/1.3700
The GBP/USD pair gained strong follow-through traction for the fourth successive day and shot to a near two-week high on Wednesday amid the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar. A slew of influential FOMC members, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard (a noted hawk), pushed back against market bets for a 50 bps rate hike in March. This, along with the recent pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and a generally positive tone around the equity markets, undermined the safe-haven greenback.
The USD selling bias picked up pace following the disappointing release of the US ADP report, which showed that private-sector employment declined by 301k in January. This was worse than consensus estimates pointing to a growth of 207K and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 776K (807K reported earlier). Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates at its policy review meeting on Thursday benefitted the British pound and provided an additional boost to the major. Read more...
GBP/USD: Shift in BoE guidance to trigger a retest of 1.3750 – Westpac
PM Boris Johnson's fate remains precarious but is not impacting GBP. More critical for the pound rebounds will be the Bank of England (BoE) forward guidance alongside their expected 25bps Bank Rate rise, economists at Westpac report.
“The majority of forecasters agree with BoE raising rates 25bps, but what will be of more importance for GBP will be guidance for policy through the year. OIS pricing has lifted to above 1.0% in 12 months, from 0.75% a month ago. The BoE’s quarterly Monetary Policy Review (MPR) is likely to contain lifts to economic forecasts and will also have updates to their influential Agents’ survey. The Agents’ survey has been indicating strong business investment and employment intentions. A further rise in those intentions could be instrumental in altering the prior cautious forward guidance from BoE and affirm the OIS pricing.” Read more...
GBP/USD: Negative bias into mid-year amid political noise and more patience BoE – CIBC
The extension of UK political uncertainty, while markets look to be pricing in too much Bank of England (BoE) tightening, point towards a negative GBP/USD bias into mid-year, economists at CIBC Capital Markets report.
“The BoE is set to consider their own balance sheet moderation once rates reach 0.5%, and we expect February to witness back-to-back rate hikes for the first time since 2004. BoE QT will see the bank no longer looking to reinvest maturing gilt proceeds, and that balance sheet.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3624
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.3572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.356
|Daily SMA50
|1.3427
|Daily SMA100
|1.3515
|Daily SMA200
|1.3715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3588
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3514
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3358
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3542
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3675
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1280 with initial reaction to ECB statement
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to a session low near 1.1270 after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it left its policy settings unchanged in February. Eyes on ECB President Lagarde's presser.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
Gold continues to edge lower toward $1,800
Gold remains on the back foot heading into the NA session on Thursday as investors assess the ECB's and the BOE's policy announcements. XAU/USD was last seen testing $1,800 with the US Dollar Index clinging to modest daily gains above 96.00.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.