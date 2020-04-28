Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD seven-week-old resistance trendline in focus

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seven-week-old resistance trendline in focus

While extending its early-week recovery, though modestly, GBP/USD makes rounds to 1.2430 during the early Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair nears a downward sloping trend line since March 09 amid bullish MACD signals. Additionally, the pair’s sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA and a week-old rising trend line also keep the buyers hopeful.

As a result, the short-term resistance trend line, currently near 1.2460, is on the bulls’ radars ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month downside. Should the quote manage to successfully cross the 1.2520 Fibonacci retracement level, it can question the monthly high surrounding 1.2650 during the further upside.

GBP/USD Forecast: UK at “the moment of maximum risk”

The GBP/USD pair is up for the day above the 1.2400 level. UK PM Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street and offered a speech, indicating that the UK is at “the moment of maximum risk,” warning of the dangers of re-opening the economies. However, he also acknowledged the economic risks related to the ongoing restrictions. Later in the day, the UK Finance Minister Sunak said that he shares with PM Johnson the sense of urgency to re-open the economy, but agreed it must be done safely. Overall, there’s a sense of disappointment, as beyond encouraging words, there are no details or plans about ending the lockdown, now set to continue until May 7.

