Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set-up favours bulls [Video]

GBP/USD eases slightly after bullish action in near term [Video]
GBPUSD is slowing its momentum after the rise in the Ichimoku cloud, finding crucial support at 1.3670. Also, cable is hovering beneath the bearish crossover within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The technical indicators are showing positive signals. The RSI is pointing up in the positive area, while the stochastic is entering the overbought region. Read more...
GBP/USD Outlook: Set-up favours bulls, upbeat US economic outlook might cap gains
A combination of supporting factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week and move back above the 1.3900 mark. As investors looked past Friday's blockbuster US NFP report, the upbeat market mood prompted some selling around the safe-haven US dollar. The British pound was further supported by the highly successful vaccination distribution program in the UK and the gradual reopening of the economy. In fact, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the second phase of lockdown easing on Monday and confirmed that nonessential stores will be allowed to reopen from April 12. Read more...
GBP/USD retreats from two-week tops, drops to mid-1.3800s on renewed USD strength
The GBP/USD pair came under some selling pressure during the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around mid-1.3800s in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over two-week tops, instead met with a fresh supply near the 1.3920 area and was pressured by a modest pickup in demand for the US dollar. Investors remained optimistic about the US economic outlook amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's infrastructure spending plan of over $2 trillion. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3841
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.3901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3848
|Daily SMA50
|1.3851
|Daily SMA100
|1.3667
|Daily SMA200
|1.3308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3914
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3838
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4039
