Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to plummet as UK heads to national lockdown

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risks skewed to the downside, key indicators suggest

The path of least resistance for GBP/USD is to the downside. The daily chart MACD histogram has crossed below zero for the first time Sept 30, indicating a bullish-to-bearish trend change. The 5- and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are trending south, indicating a bearish setup.

Further, the 14-day relative strength index is seen below 50, also a price-negative reading. As such, GBP/USD risks falling to the 100-day simple moving average located at 1.2876. At press time, the pair is trading at 1.2930, representing a 0.12% gain on the day, having breached a trendline rising from Sept.25 and Oct. 16 lows last week.

GBP/USD Forecast: UK announces lockdown, pound set to plummet

The GBP/USD pair posted a modest intraday advance on Friday but ended the week in the red at 1.2940. The British Pound surged against its American rival to 1.2987 amid the absence of UK data and quietness on the Brexit front, but the pair gave up to dollar’s demand ahead of the monthly close. The pair will likely gap lower at the weekly opening, as rampant new COVID-19 cases in the UK led to a new one-month lockdown. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown on Saturday, also extending coronavirus wage subsidies.

