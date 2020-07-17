Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to finish the week within familiar levels

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to justify Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2600

GBP/USD extends the latest recovery moves from 1.2536 to 1.2558 during the early Asian session on Friday. The Cable took a U-turn from 200-day EMA but couldn’t slip below 21-day EMA, which in turn portrayed a bearish spinning top on Thursday. The resulted formation gains support from the pair’s lower highs since July 09.

As a result, the sellers remain hopeful to attack the monthly low of 1.2480 1.2525, comprising 21-day EMA, followed by 1.2500, acting as immediate supports. Should there be a clear downside past-1.2480, 1.2400 and 1.2350/45 can entertain the pessimists ahead of pushing them to June month’s low near 1.2250.

GBP/USD Forecast: Set to finish the week within familiar levels

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.2624 during US trading hours, giving up some ground to end the day little changed around 1.2550. The UK released its latest employment figures, which were better than anticipated, but were unable to underpin the pound. According to the Office for National Statistics, the official jobless rate remained unchanged from the previous 3.9% in the three months to May, while the claimant count change showed an unexpected decrease last month, as the number of people claiming jobless benefits fell by 28.1K in June, against expectations of a 250K gain.

