GBP/USD set to fall back back to the 1.0347 low – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD maintains a small bearish “reversal day” to suggest the recovery is over. Analysts at Credit Suisse look for an eventual retest of the 1.0347 low. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates around 38.2% Fibo. level, not out of the woods yet
The GBP/USD pair recovers a few pips from over a one-week low and trades in neutral territory, around the 1.1075 region during the early North American session. Read More...
GBP/USD edges higher after BoE announces additional measures, lacks any follow-through
The GBP/USD pair stalls its recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of the 1.1500 psychological mark and attracts some buying on the first day of a new week. Spot prices edge higher through the early European session and climb back above the 1.1100 mark, though lack bullish conviction. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1042
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.1079
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1238
|Daily SMA50
|1.1618
|Daily SMA100
|1.192
|Daily SMA200
|1.2538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1225
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1055
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.112
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.095
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1354
