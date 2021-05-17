Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to benefit from UK reopening and global cooldown

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.4100. Cable continued its recent winning streak last week n hit a 10-week high of 1.4167 (Tue) b4 falling sharply on USD's rebound n pro- fit taking, however, renewed USD's weakness on Fri lifted price to 1.4111 (NY).

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peaks in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals temp. top is made. Read more...

Chart

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to benefit from UK reopening and global cooldown

Summer is here – officially there is a month left, but Brits are already taking advantage of the new regulations, which allow for foreign holidays in select countries. The latest round of easing has begun on Monday, and it also includes more leisure activities. Is it already priced into the pound? 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson already announced these steps a week ago, but they were marred by concerns over the spread of the Indian variant. Reports about clusters of the contagious strain have weighed on sterling. Nevertheless, vaccines seem to cope with this mutation and Britain is already well advanced in its immunization efforts People aged 35 and older are eligible to receive the jab. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD refreshes session tops and retreats, keeps the red below 1.4100 mark

The GBP/USD pair faded an early European session spike to three-day tops and quickly retreated below the 1.4100 mark in the last hour.

Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action on Monday, the pair regained traction and build on last week's goodish bounce from the key 1.4000 psychological mark. This marked the second day of a positive move and was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4094
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.4098
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3956
Daily SMA50 1.3876
Daily SMA100 1.3814
Daily SMA200 1.3475
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4111
Previous Daily Low 1.4036
Previous Weekly High 1.4166
Previous Weekly Low 1.3982
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4082
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4065
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4007
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3977
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4127
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4156
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4202

 

 

