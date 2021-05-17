Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to benefit from UK reopening and global cooldown

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.4100. Cable continued its recent winning streak last week n hit a 10-week high of 1.4167 (Tue) b4 falling sharply on USD's rebound n pro- fit taking, however, renewed USD's weakness on Fri lifted price to 1.4111 (NY).
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peaks in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals temp. top is made. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to benefit from UK reopening and global cooldown
Summer is here – officially there is a month left, but Brits are already taking advantage of the new regulations, which allow for foreign holidays in select countries. The latest round of easing has begun on Monday, and it also includes more leisure activities. Is it already priced into the pound?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson already announced these steps a week ago, but they were marred by concerns over the spread of the Indian variant. Reports about clusters of the contagious strain have weighed on sterling. Nevertheless, vaccines seem to cope with this mutation and Britain is already well advanced in its immunization efforts People aged 35 and older are eligible to receive the jab. Read more...
GBP/USD refreshes session tops and retreats, keeps the red below 1.4100 mark
The GBP/USD pair faded an early European session spike to three-day tops and quickly retreated below the 1.4100 mark in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action on Monday, the pair regained traction and build on last week's goodish bounce from the key 1.4000 psychological mark. This marked the second day of a positive move and was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4094
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.4098
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3956
|Daily SMA50
|1.3876
|Daily SMA100
|1.3814
|Daily SMA200
|1.3475
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4111
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4082
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4052
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4007
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4202
