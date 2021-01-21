Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to benefit from Biden

GBP/USD outlook: Cable probes through 1.3700 zone for the fourth time

Cable is probing through 1.37 barrier for the fourth time in early Thursday's trading, after spike to new multi-month high at 1.3717 on Wednesday.

Better than expected UK inflation data continue influence pound, along with rising optimism about speedy coronavirus vaccine rollout and weaker dollar.

Monday's hammer candle after bears got trapped under 20DMA, generated reversal signal and continue to underpin near-term action.

Bulls look for eventual close above 1.3676 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.4376/1.1409 drop) and lift above 1.3700 zone to signal continuation of larger uptrend and focus psychological 1.40 barrier. Daily studies remain in bullish setup but still lack positive momentum that may slow bulls and keep the action in prolonged consolidation. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish breakout from ascending triangle? Sterling set to benefit from Biden

Blue Monday has passed and optimism prevails – markets have been cheering President Joe Biden's message of unity and optimism. The rise in shares has pushed the safe-haven dollar down, allowing GBP/USD to hold onto 1.37. Can it continue higher?

The new Commander-in-Chief has been busy signing Executive Orders, such as readmitting the US to the Paris climate agreement and undoing additional policies by Donald Trump, his predecessor. Investors are more focused on Biden's fiscal stimulus plan worth $1.9 trillion. The new administration's drive and the sense of collaboration – at least for now – raises the chances of passing the relief package. Read more...

GBP/USD spikes to the highest level since May 2018, eyeing mid-1.3700s

The USD selling bias remained unabated on Thursday and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh 32-month tops, around the 1.3730-40 region during the early European session.

Following the previous session's intraday pullback of around 100 pips, the pair caught some fresh bids for the third consecutive session and was supported by weaker US dollar. The ongoing strong rally in the equity markets was seen as one of the key factors that continued weighing on the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart. Read more...