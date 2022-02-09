Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to attack the 1.3600 level

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls accelerate towards 1.3600 pivot
Cable regained traction and bounced near 1.36 barrier in European trading on Wednesday, with fresh advance after double long-legged Dojis signaling an end of pullback from last week’s high at 1.3627.
Formation of 10/100DMA’s bull-cross on daily chart and north-heading 14-d momentum about to break into positive territory support the action. Read more...
GBP/USD set to attack the 1.3600 level
GBP/USD has been edging higher since finding support near 1.3500. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, the pound eyes 1.3600 as the next bullish target.
“GBP/USD is trading slightly above 1.3560, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend. If buyers manage to defend this level, the pair could push higher toward 1.3600 (psychological level) and 1.3620 (static level) afterward.” Read more...
GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains near mid-1.3500s lacks follow-through
The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the weekly high, around mid-1.3500s.
The pair gained some positive traction on Thursday and might now be looking to build on this week's bounce from sub-1.3500 levels amid modest US dollar weakness. A softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive, though rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March should limit losses. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3579
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.3551
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3554
|Daily SMA50
|1.3446
|Daily SMA100
|1.3509
|Daily SMA200
|1.3708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3564
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3508
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3628
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3574
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
