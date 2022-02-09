Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set to attack the 1.3600 level

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls accelerate towards 1.3600 pivot

Cable regained traction and bounced near 1.36 barrier in European trading on Wednesday, with fresh advance after double long-legged Dojis signaling an end of pullback from last week’s high at 1.3627.

Formation of 10/100DMA's bull-cross on daily chart and north-heading 14-d momentum about to break into positive territory support the action.

GBP/USD set to attack the 1.3600 level

GBP/USD has been edging higher since finding support near 1.3500. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, the pound eyes 1.3600 as the next bullish target.

"GBP/USD is trading slightly above 1.3560, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend. If buyers manage to defend this level, the pair could push higher toward 1.3600 (psychological level) and 1.3620 (static level) afterward."

GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains near mid-1.3500s lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the weekly high, around mid-1.3500s.

The pair gained some positive traction on Thursday and might now be looking to build on this week's bounce from sub-1.3500 levels amid modest US dollar weakness. A softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive, though rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March should limit losses.