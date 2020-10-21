Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set on breaking double-top as dual talks extend

GBP/USD outlook: Fresh optimism on Brexit talks and risk appetite lift pound to one-week high vs dollar

Cable jumped to one week high at 1.3064 on Wednesday, after European Union’s Brexit negotiator expressed optimism, saying that trade deal with Britain is ‘within reach’.

Barnier said that both sides are constructive and willing to compromise in attempts to make progress in stalled talks, hoping that they will be able to overcome the obstacles and find solutions to the most difficult areas.

The Brexit talks story was pound’s main driver with conflicting news in past few days, keeping the pound congested and without clear direction.

Also, fresh optimism about possible agreement in US stimulus talks, boosts risk sentiment and deflates dollar.

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set on breaking double-top as dual talks extend

"An agreement is within reach" – the words of Michel Barnier, the Chief EU Brexit Negotiator, are boosting the pound. The veteran French statesman added that the EU is ready for a deal, but not at any cost, and that time is running out. The transition period expires at year-end – and that is the hard deadline.

Nevertheless, the mere continuation of negotiations is music to pound bulls' ears after last week's crisis. Back then, EU leaders refused to intensify deliberations and Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the nation to prepare for a no-trade-deal exit. Read More...

GBP/USD surges to one-week tops, beyond mid-1.3000s

The British pound caught some aggressive bids during the early European session, pushing the GBP/USD pair to one-week tops, around the 1.3065 region.

The British pound caught some aggressive bids during the early European session, pushing the GBP/USD pair to one-week tops, around the 1.3065 region.

Following the previous day's two-way price move, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and was being supported by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. The latest optimism about additional US fiscal stimulus measures remained supportive of the upbeat market mood, which, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British pound.