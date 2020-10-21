Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD set on breaking double-top as dual talks extend

GBP/USD outlook: Fresh optimism on Brexit talks and risk appetite lift pound to one-week high vs dollar

Cable jumped to one week high at 1.3064 on Wednesday, after European Union’s Brexit negotiator expressed optimism, saying that trade deal with Britain is ‘within reach’.
Barnier said that both sides are constructive and willing to compromise in attempts to make progress in stalled talks, hoping that they will be able to overcome the obstacles and find solutions to the most difficult areas.
The Brexit talks story was pound’s main driver with conflicting news in past few days, keeping the pound congested and without clear direction.
Also, fresh optimism about possible agreement in US stimulus talks, boosts risk sentiment and deflates dollar. Read More...

"An agreement is within reach" – the words of Michel Barnier, the Chief EU Brexit Negotiator, are boosting the pound. The veteran French statesman added that the EU is ready for a deal, but not at any cost, and that time is running out. The transition period expires at year-end – and that is the hard deadline. 

Nevertheless, the mere continuation of negotiations is music to pound bulls' ears after last week's crisis. Back then, EU leaders refused to intensify deliberations and Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the nation to prepare for a no-trade-deal exit. Read More...

GBP/USD surges to one-week tops, beyond mid-1.3000s

The British pound caught some aggressive bids during the early European session, pushing the GBP/USD pair to one-week tops, around the 1.3065 region.

Following the previous day's two-way price move, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and was being supported by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. The latest optimism about additional US fiscal stimulus measures remained supportive of the upbeat market mood, which, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British pound. Read More...

Overview
Today last price 1.304
Today Daily Change 0.0091
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 1.2949
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2908
Daily SMA50 1.3013
Daily SMA100 1.2845
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.298
Previous Daily Low 1.2911
Previous Weekly High 1.3083
Previous Weekly Low 1.2863
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2953
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2937
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2913
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2878
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2845
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2982
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.305

 

 

