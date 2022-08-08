GBP/USD Forecast: Bears to take action with a drop below 1.2050
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having climbed above 1.2100 earlier in the day. The pair faces significant support at 1.2050 and sellers are likely to dominate the pricing action if that level fails.
The upbeat July jobs report from the US allowed hawkish Fed bets to return and triggered a dollar rally ahead of the weekend. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 528,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000, and the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5% from 3.6%. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in a nearly 70% probability of a 75 basis points rate increase in September. Read more ...
GBP/USD selling the rallies at the blue box area
Another instrument that we have been trading lately is GBPUSD forex pair. In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of GBPUSD and explain the trading strategy. As our members know, GBPUSD is bearish against the 1.2670 pivot. Recently the pair has given us good trading opportunity. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast and the trading strategy.
GBP/USD is showing higher high sequences from the lows. Recovery looks incomplete at the moment. We expect more upside within wave 4 recovery toward blue box area : 1.2343-1.2168. Strategy is selling the pair at the marked zone. Invalidation for the trade would be break above 1.618 fibs extension: 1.2343. As the main trend is bearish we expect sellers to appear at the blue box for 3 waves pull back at least. Once pull back reaches 50 Fibs against the ((b)) black low, we will make short position risk free ( put SL at BE) and take partial profits. Read more...
GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lining below 1.2100 mark
The GBP/USD pair struggles to preserve its modest intraday gains and retreats nearly 50 pips from the intraday peak touched during the early European session. The pair is currently trading just a few pips above the daily low, around the 1.2075-1.2070 region.
The Bank of England offered a bleak outlook last week, which continues to act as a headwind for the British pound and turns out to be a key factor capping the GBP/USD. In fact, the UK central bank warned that a prolonged UK recession would start in the fourth quarter and indicated that the monetary policy is not on a pre-set path. This, in turn, suggests that the BoE is more likely to slow down the pace of its tightening cycle. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2117
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1.2056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2031
|Daily SMA50
|1.218
|Daily SMA100
|1.2478
|Daily SMA200
|1.2949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2164
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2003
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2065
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1825
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2306
