Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers wait for 1.3600 support to fail

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls seem non-committed amid UK leadership crisis

The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday and stalled a three-day-old corrective slide from the very important 200-day SMA. The British pound was boosted by hotter-than-expected UK CPI, which accelerated to a 5.4% YoY rate in December or the highest level in nearly 30 years. The data reaffirmed bets for additional rate hikes by the Bank of England, which, along with the announcement to lift COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, acted as a tailwind for sterling. In fact, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament that measures imposed to fight the surge in Omicron cases would be lifted next week, citing data that showed infections had peaked.

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers wait for 1.3600 support to fail

GBP/USD has managed to stage a technical correction after pushing lower earlier in the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3600. The near-term technical outlook doesn't yet point to a buildup of bullish momentum and the pair could come under renewed selling pressure if buyers fail to defend 1.3600.

The British pound struggled to capitalize on the hot inflation data from the UK on Wednesday but gained traction ahead of the American session as retreating US Treasury bond yields caused the greenback to lose interest. This action confirms the view that the dollar's valuation remains the primary driver of the pair.

GBP/USD flits with daily low, around 1.3600 mark amid reviving USD demand

The GBP/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and was last seen hovering near the daily low, around the 1.3600 mark heading into the North American session.

The GBP/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and was last seen hovering near the daily low, around the 1.3600 mark heading into the North American session.

Growing demands for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the British pound. The GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply near the 1.3635 region on Thursday and was further pressured by the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying.