Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers to take action with a drop below 1.3560

Cable lost traction on Tuesday and fell to four-day low, following repeated failure to sustain break above key 1.36 barrier (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3748/1.3357 descend) . Near-term sentiment softened on renewed tensions over Ukraine and relatively dovish comments from BoE Hawk Ramsden, who said that some further modest tightening is likely to be appropriate, deflating expectations for more aggressive action from BoE after he asked for 0.5% hike on Feb 3 policy meeting as the only internal MPC member. Read more...

GBP/USD has faced heavy bearish pressure early Tuesday and declined below 1.3600 before staging a rebound in the morning European session . The pair could extend its slide in case sellers manage to drag it below the key 1.3560 support area. The risk-averse market environment during the Asian trading hours helped the greenback find demand as a safe haven and weighed on GBP/USD. Kremlin announced late Monday that Russia will recognise the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, forcing investors to seek refuge on renewed fears of a military conflict. Read more...

GBP/USD is back to flat on the day having travelled between a low of 1.3538 and a high of 1.3604 . The price is trying to break to the upside through trendline resistance but is meeting some meanwhile horizontal resistance, as illustrated below. Meanwhile, the mix of uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine crisis and a less hawkish outlook at the Bank of England are potential stumbling blocks for the bulls in the foreseeable future. Read more...

