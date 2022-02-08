Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers to take action in case 1.3500 support fails [Video]

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD sends bearish vibes below 20-SMA [Video]

GBPUSD saw its bullish efforts evaporate near its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) on Monday, with the pair finishing the day muted and beneath last week's peak of 1.3627 once again.

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action in case 1.3500 support fails

GBP/USD has been fluctuating in a relatively tight channel since the beginning of the week with investors waiting for the next catalyst. The near-term technical outlook confirms GBP/USD's indecisiveness and suggests that the pair needs to move out of the 1.3500-1.3560 band to determine its next direction.

Although the dollar is finding demand on rising US Treasury bond yields early Tuesday, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is helping the British pound stay resilient against its peers. Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up nearly 0.7% and the S&P Futures are posting small daily gains. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD refreshes daily high near mid-1.3500s, stronger USD warrants caution for bulls

The GBP/USD pair rallied nearly 50 pips from the early European session low and shot to a fresh daily high, around mid-1.3500s in the last hour. The pair attracted some dip-buying in the vicinity of the key 1.3500 psychological mark on Tuesday and is now looking to build on the overnight bounce from a four-day low. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.

Expectations that the Fed would tighten its policy at a faster pace triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and underpinned the greenback. In fact, the markets are pricing in a 50 bps rate hike in March, which, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond closer to the 2.0% threshold. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.355
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.353
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3558
Daily SMA50 1.3441
Daily SMA100 1.351
Daily SMA200 1.371
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3552
Previous Daily Low 1.3491
Previous Weekly High 1.3628
Previous Weekly Low 1.3387
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3528
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3497
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3463
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3436
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3558
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3585
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3619

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

