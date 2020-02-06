Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers look for entry below 100-day EMA

UK's Raab: Ready to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal with Australia

Ahead of a meeting with his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, in Canberra on Thursday, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain is prepared to discuss an early trade deal with Payne.

Key Quotes: "Australia is a natural partner and we are ready to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal. We have a multi-billion-pound trade relationship with investment in both directions supporting jobs and growth in both economies. The scope for win-win is huge."

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers look for entry below 100-day EMA

GBP/USD clings to 1.3000 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair failed to extend its recovery beyond 21-day EMA the previous day, not to forget its current stand under 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-December upside.

With this, the quote is likely to remain under pressure towards a 100-day EMA level of 1.2925. However, pair’s further declines could challenge a support confluence around 1.2850 that includes 200-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement.

