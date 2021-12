Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers eye 1.3160 as pound falls below 1.3200

Cable fell below 1.32 mark in Europe on Monday, deflated by fresh risk aversion on surge of Omicron cases and fears that tougher measures can be imposed during the Christmas/New Year holiday, to curb the virus spread and prevent worse scenarios. The pair’s price fell close to the new low posted on Dec 8 after the UK announced new measures against Covid, with possibility of further tightening of restrictions, which officials so far did not confirm but also did not rule out . Read more...

GBP/USD has dropped sharply on Friday and extended its slide early Monday as the pound remains on the back foot amid renewed concerns over the coronavirus Omicron variant weighing on the economic activity. The pair is currently trading below 1.3200 and shows no signs of a recovery. On the week ending December 19, more than 140,000 cases of coronavirus got reported in London. British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab noted that there were currently 104 patients in hospitals with the new Omicron variant and 12 fatalities. Read more...

The British pound recovers from earlier losses reclaim 1.3200 amid global concerns on the Omicron variant, and surprising resignations over negotiations with the EU, as British negotiator David Frost unexpectedly stepped down, blaming the direction of PM Boris Johnson party . Further, per the political editor at the Sun, UK Boris Johnson is not preparing to announce further Covid-19 this Monday, despite that the UK reported 82,886 new coronavirus cases. Read more...

