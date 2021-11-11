Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers encouraged by Brexit concerns

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3411. Outlook is similar to EUR/USD, cable swung wildly in hectic NY morning b4 resuming its recent decline in NY afternoon due to intra- day jump in US bond yields, the price tumbled in NY from 1.3538 to as low as 1.3401.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, a selloff to as low as 1.3412 in Sep confirms a long-awaited correction has occurred. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers encouraged by Brexit concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has come under strong bearish pressure on Wednesday and slumped below 1.3400 to touch its weakest level of 2021. Despite the fact that the pair has turned technically oversold, bears could see corrections as a selling opportunity.
The broad-based dollar strength caused GBP/USD to fall sharply. With the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumping to its strongest level since 1990 at 6.2% in October, investors shifted their focus to the Fed's rate hike prospects and triggered a rally in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield. Read more...
GBP/USD refreshes YTD lows and rebounds, keeps the red below 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair dropped to the lowest level since December 2020 during the early part of the European session, albeit quickly recovered a few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading with only modest intraday losses, just below the 1.3400 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move on Thursday, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3430-35 region in reaction to disappointing UK macro data. The Preliminary UK GDP report or the first estimate showed that the economy expanded by 1.3% during the July-September period. This marked a sharp deceleration from the 5.5% growth reported in the previous quarter and was worse than 1.5% anticipated. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3396
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3408
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3678
|Daily SMA50
|1.3686
|Daily SMA100
|1.3748
|Daily SMA200
|1.3847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3405
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3424
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3466
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3194
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3514
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3673
