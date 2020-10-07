Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD seesawed alongside hopes for a Brexit deal

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 1.2870-65 support confluence

GBP/USD picks up the bids near 1.2890, up 0.08% intraday during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Cable dropped over 140-pips on Tuesday after failing to overcome the multiple levels surrounding the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June-September upside. Though, a joint of 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement seems to trigger the latest pullback.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts amid Brexit jitters

The GBP/USD pair seesawed this Tuesday, alongside hopes for a Brexit deal. The pair ended the day in the red near its daily low of 1.2891, amid reports that the EU has no plans to offer concessions to the UK ahead of Boris Johnson’s deadline on October 15. Instead, the Union is ready to extend talks into mid-November and risk a no-deal rather than give up on its demands about a level playing field and fisheries rights. Macroeconomic data coming from the UK has been encouraging as the Markit Construction PMI improved to 56.8 in September from 54.6 in the previous month.

