GBP/USD Outlook: Path of least resistance is higher, move beyond 1.2400 awaited
The GBP/USD pair once again faced rejection near the 1.2400 round-figure mark and meets with a fresh supply on the last day of the week. Spot prices reverse the previous day's positive move and snap a three-day winning streak amid a modest US Dollar strength, bolstered by a further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond move further away from its lowest level since mid-September touched on Thursday amid uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path going forward. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sees more upside above 1.2400
The GBP/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves below the round-level resistance of 1.2400 in the Asian session. The Cable has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the United Kingdom Retail Sales data for fresh impetus. An improvement is expected from the economic data that their former figures and the reason behind improvement could be rising wages due to the tight labor market.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is attempting to come out of the woods, has traded in a narrow range in Asia, and is trying to break north. Meanwhile, the S&P500 futures have not surrendered their early gains yet, portraying minor optimism in the overall bearish market mood. Read more...
GBP/USD slides to 1.2350 on downbeat UK Retail Sales and Fed concerns
GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 1.2350 as UK Retail Sales disappoint during early Friday. It’s worth noting, however, that the recently hawkish comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and upbeat forecasts from JP Morgan seem to put a floor under the Cable pair.
UK Retail Sales for December marked a contraction of 1.0% MoM compared to market expectations favoring 0.5% growth and -0.4% previous readings. Given the UK Retail Sales’ lion's share in the British Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the GBP/USD drops after the key data. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.235
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.2387
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2125
|Daily SMA50
|1.2099
|Daily SMA100
|1.1715
|Daily SMA200
|1.1982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2397
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2313
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2345
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2334
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2281
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2503
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.0850 after Lagarde
EUR/USD is holding onto minor gains while trading below 1.0800 in European trading. ECB's Lagarde reiterates that the central bank will stay the course with rate hikes. The US Dollar attempts a bounce alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a better risk profile.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2350 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2350, undermined by the downbeat UK Retail Sales data and a broad US Dollar rebound. Cable fails to capitalize on the return of risk flows, as traders reposition ahead of China's Lunar New Year holidays.
Gold consolidates around $1,930, Fedspeak eyed
Gold price refreshed nine-month highs above $1,935 in European trading. The uptick in US Treasury yields is capping Gold’s upside amid the subdued US Dollar. Upside bias remains intact for Gold price amid a bullish daily technical setup.
Is crypto lender Genesis bankruptcy the end of the era for the spreading FTX contagion?
Crypto lender Genesis filed for bankruptcy weeks after the exchange froze withdrawals for users. The largest creditors are Gemini exchange, Bybit’s Mirana, Babel Finance and Coincident Capital alongside 50 other unsecured lenders.
Central bank warnings
It's been a solid start to the year for equity markets but that optimism appears to be fading as policymakers queued up in Davos to push back against market interest rate expectations.