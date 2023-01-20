GBP/USD Outlook: Path of least resistance is higher, move beyond 1.2400 awaited

The GBP/USD pair once again faced rejection near the 1.2400 round-figure mark and meets with a fresh supply on the last day of the week. Spot prices reverse the previous day's positive move and snap a three-day winning streak amid a modest US Dollar strength, bolstered by a further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond move further away from its lowest level since mid-September touched on Thursday amid uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path going forward. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sees more upside above 1.2400

The GBP/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves below the round-level resistance of 1.2400 in the Asian session. The Cable has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the United Kingdom Retail Sales data for fresh impetus. An improvement is expected from the economic data that their former figures and the reason behind improvement could be rising wages due to the tight labor market.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is attempting to come out of the woods, has traded in a narrow range in Asia, and is trying to break north. Meanwhile, the S&P500 futures have not surrendered their early gains yet, portraying minor optimism in the overall bearish market mood. Read more...

GBP/USD slides to 1.2350 on downbeat UK Retail Sales and Fed concerns

GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 1.2350 as UK Retail Sales disappoint during early Friday. It’s worth noting, however, that the recently hawkish comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and upbeat forecasts from JP Morgan seem to put a floor under the Cable pair.

UK Retail Sales for December marked a contraction of 1.0% MoM compared to market expectations favoring 0.5% growth and -0.4% previous readings. Given the UK Retail Sales’ lion's share in the British Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the GBP/USD drops after the key data. Read more...