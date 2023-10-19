Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sees 1.2190 on post-Fed reaction

GBP/USD sees 1.2190 on post-Fed reaction, settling back to Thursday's opening bids

The GBP/USD climbed to an intraday high of 1.2192 on Thursday after softer comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell landed heavy on the US Dollar (USD), taking the broad Dollar Index (DXY) down and giving the Pound Sterling (GBP) a much-needed boost, extending a rebound from the day's early lows near 1.2090. Read More...

Pound Sterling recovers while stubbornly high inflation dampens outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) finds a cushion but the broader outlook remains vulnerable due to persistent inflation fears. The GBP/USD pair struggles for traction as the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for September released on Wednesday showed inflation remains stubborn due to higher Oil prices, services inflation, and strong wage growth. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2167
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.214
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2193
Daily SMA50 1.243
Daily SMA100 1.2593
Daily SMA200 1.2444
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2211
Previous Daily Low 1.2137
Previous Weekly High 1.2337
Previous Weekly Low 1.2123
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2166
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2183
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2089
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2041
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2237
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2263

 

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends its downside above the 1.2100 mark amid the risk-off mood

GBP/USD remains under selling pressure below the mid-1.2100s during the early European session on Thursday. A rise in the US Treasury bond yields and the escalating geopolitical tension between Israel and Hamas boost the US Dollar (USD) demand and exert some selling pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The major currently trades near 1.2123, losing 0.14% on the day. Read More...
 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD climbs above 1.0600 after Powell speech

EUR/USD climbs above 1.0600 after Powell speech

EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0600 in the American session on Thursday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious comments on further policy tightening weighed on the US Dollar and provided a boost to the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2200 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2200 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD recovered toward 1.2200 and turned positive on the day after falling below 1.2100 in the European session. Renewed US Dollar weakness on Fed Chairman Powell's comments on the policy outlook helps the pair continue to stretch higher.

GBP/USD News

Gold hits fresh three-month highs above $1,970 Premium

Gold hits fresh three-month highs above $1,970

Gold edged higher toward $1,960 in the American session on Thursday. Fed Chairman Powell noted that significant tightening in financial conditions with higher bond yields can have implications for policy, triggering a downward correction in US yields and supporting XAU/USD. 

Gold News

Solana vs. Ethereum: Renewed debate erupts over efficiency, development and scalability

Solana vs. Ethereum: Renewed debate erupts over efficiency, development and scalability

Crypto developer who goes by the alias Ichigo on X, who is associated with Solana-based Helius Labs, has ignited another comparison between Ethereum and its smart chain competitor Solana.

Read more

Risk sentiment remains sour

Risk sentiment remains sour

Fed Powell will discuss economic outlook at the Economic Club of New York today. With the FOMC's blackout period starting on Saturday, this will be a key opportunity to guide the market ahead of the November meeting.

Read more

