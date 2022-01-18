Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD seen following the euro's footsteps, 1.3690 is critical

GBP/USD stays pressured around 1.3650 on Brexit woes, UK Employment eyed
After a sluggish start to the key week, with the third consecutive loss-making day, GBP/USD prices remain depressed around 1.3645 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the cable pair struggles to cheer positive news from the covid front amid fears emanating from Brexit and politics, as well as cautious sentiment ahead of crucial UK jobs reports.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: To follow in the euro's footsteps, 1.3690 is critical
As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears press 1.3700 critical daily support, the price of cable is firming at the projected support area and there is now a focus on the upside.
As illustrated last Thursday, GBP/USD's hourly chart was pressuring support below a double top which added conviction to the downside prospects. The targeted area was shown to be between 1.3620 and the 1.3640s.
