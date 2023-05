Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD seems vulnerable near multi-week low amid bullish USD [Video]

In fact, US President Joe Biden and House Speaker republican Kevin McCarthy underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. It is worth mentioning here that an agreement needs to be reached and passed by both chambers of Congress before the federal government runs out of money to pay its bills, as soon as June 1. Read more ...

The GBP/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and slides back below the mid-1.2400s during the first half of the European session, closer to a three-week low touched the previous day. The US Dollar (USD) prolongs its uptrend for the third successive day - also marking the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six - and jumps to a nearly two-month high, which, in turn, is seen weighing heavily on the major. The latest optimism over the potential lifting of the US debt ceiling, along with expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, underpin the Greenback.

Watch today's GBPUSD Forex Analysis - Targeting A Break Below 1.2448 Monthly Support. Hi Traders, watching price levels on the GBPUSD daily and 4-hour charts. Price had formed a lower top and lower bottom on the daily chart and has tested the 1.2448 monthly support level. 1.2510-19 yesterday’s high and the 79% fib retracement level. Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.