Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD seems poised to retest YTD tops

GBP/USD Forecast: Aiming at 1.33 amid Powell's speech, Hogan's departure, bullish technicals

Is Brexit becoming better? Michel Barnier, the gruntled chief EU Negotiator is still in charge, but he lost a close ally – Phil Hogan. The tall Irishman was prominent in influencing future commercial relations between Brussels and London through his post as Commissioner of Trade for the EU.

Hogan is out – following his violation of quarantine rules in his native Ireland. The European Commission may struggle to find a replacement as formidable – and knowledgeable of the sensitive issues on the Isle of Ireland – like the outgoing official. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Seems poised to retest YTD tops, focus remains on Powell’s speech

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's strong intraday positive move of over 100 pips and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action, the pair caught some fresh bids and rallied to fresh weekly tops. The positive move back above the 1.3200 round-figure mark was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar.

The greenback struggled to preserve its gains despite a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and upbeat US Durable Goods Orders. In fact, the headline sales rose 11.2% MoM in July and beat consensus estimates by a big margin. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 7.7% from 7.3% reported previously. Excluding transportation, orders increased by 2.4% as against 2% expected, albeit did little to impress the USD bulls. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Path of least resistance appears to the upside

GBP/USD extends the Asian consolidative mode into the European session on Thursday, having witnessed a sharp rise to 1.3220 levels in the US last session.

The spot ranges in the upper band of the rising channel formation carved out this week, as the bulls hold above the bullish 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA), now placed at 1.3198.

A test of the rising trendline resistance at 1.3238 is likely on the cards, backed by the bullish hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), which now points northwards at 62.20. Read More...