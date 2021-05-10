Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD seems poised to climb further beyond 1.4100 mark

GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons for the big breakout above 1.40, next levels to watch
The triple-top has been breached – finally – and GBP/USD is now trading above the psychological barrier of 1.40 and at the highest February 25, roughly ten weeks ago. There are three main upside drivers for the currency pair, which could continue underpinning its rally.
The Scottish National Party (SNP) won the regional elections north of the border but fell short of an absolute majority. While it continues pushing for a new independence referendum – backed by the pro-plebiscite Greens – its lack of a sweeping victory has resulted in some relief for sterling. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Seems poised to climb further beyond 1.4100 mark
The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bets on the last day of the week and broke out of a three-day-old trading range amid a broad-based US dollar selloff. The latest US monthly jobs report showed that the economy added only 266K new jobs in April as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of nearly one million. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised down to 770K from 916K reported earlier and the unemployment rate unexpectedly edged higher to 6.1% from 6.0% in March. The disappointing details reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period and triggered some aggressive selling around the USD. Read more...
GBP/USD clings to strong intraday gains, 1.4100 mark remains in sight
The GBP/USD pair shot to more than two-month tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 1.4100 round-figure mark.
The pair built on the previous session's post-NFP positive move and gained some strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. This marked the second consecutive session of solid gains and was exclusively sponsored by the outcome of the Scottish Parliament election. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4106
|Today Daily Change
|0.0124
|Today Daily Change %
|0.89
|Today daily open
|1.3982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3877
|Daily SMA50
|1.3858
|Daily SMA100
|1.3784
|Daily SMA200
|1.345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4006
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3801
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3961
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4029
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
