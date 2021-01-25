Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Second shot at 1.37?

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3687.. Although cable extended previous week's 1.3712 high to 1.3521 last Mon, price regained traction n ratcheted higher to a fresh 2-1/2 year peak at 1.3746 b4 retreating after downbeat U.K. data to 1.3636 on Fri.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Cable's rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then gain to a 2-1/2 year peak at 1.3746 last Thur suggests price may head to 1.3775 after consolidation, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 1.3955. On the downside, below 1.3451 signals temporary top is made n risks 1.3305, 1.3135.

GBP/USD Forecast: Second shot at 1.37? Not so fast, as troubles are piling on the pound

How urgent is the second COVID-19 vaccine shot? The UK's controversial delay of the second jab is only one issue weighing on sterling.

Evidence coming from Israel, the world's leader in vaccination, suggests that a high level of defense against the disease is achieved only after the booster jab. Will reaching more people with a lower immunization level be sufficient? Time will tell, but doubts are already taking their toll on sterling.

GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, flirts with session lows near 1.3670 area

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 50 pips from daily tops and has now dropped to the lower end of its intraday trading range, around the 1.3675 region.

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 50 pips from daily tops and has now dropped to the lower end of its intraday trading range, around the 1.3675 region.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3720-25 region and might now be looking to extend its pullback from the highest level since May 2018. The British pound was weighed down by Friday's disappointing UK macro data – Retail Sales figures and PMI prints – that added to worries about a slowdown in the economic activity.