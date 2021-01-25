Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Second shot at 1.37?

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3687.. Although cable extended previous week's 1.3712 high to 1.3521 last Mon, price regained traction n ratcheted higher to a fresh 2-1/2 year peak at 1.3746 b4 retreating after downbeat U.K. data to 1.3636 on Fri.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Cable's rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then gain to a 2-1/2 year peak at 1.3746 last Thur suggests price may head to 1.3775 after consolidation, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 1.3955. On the downside, below 1.3451 signals temporary top is made n risks 1.3305, 1.3135. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Second shot at 1.37? Not so fast, as troubles are piling on the pound

How urgent is the second COVID-19 vaccine shot? The UK's controversial delay of the second jab is only one issue weighing on sterling.

Evidence coming from Israel, the world's leader in vaccination, suggests that a high level of defense against the disease is achieved only after the booster jab. Will reaching more people with a lower immunization level be sufficient? Time will tell, but doubts are already taking their toll on sterling. Read more...

GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, flirts with session lows near 1.3670 area

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 50 pips from daily tops and has now dropped to the lower end of its intraday trading range, around the 1.3675 region.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3720-25 region and might now be looking to extend its pullback from the highest level since May 2018. The British pound was weighed down by Friday's disappointing UK macro data – Retail Sales figures and PMI prints – that added to worries about a slowdown in the economic activity. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3669
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.368
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3611
Daily SMA50 1.3473
Daily SMA100 1.322
Daily SMA200 1.2942
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3738
Previous Daily Low 1.3636
Previous Weekly High 1.3746
Previous Weekly Low 1.352
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3675
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3699
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3632
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3583
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3529
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3734
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3787
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3836

 

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

