Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD scope for further weakness yet to 1.3376

GBP/USD Forecast: Next bearish target aligns at 1.3350
GBP/USD has managed to recover modestly from the monthly low it set at 1.3405 earlier in the session but it's not out of the woods yet. In case buyers fail to defend 1.3400, the pair is likely to extend its slide toward 1.3350.
The FOMC Chairman Powell's hawkish tone during the press conference on Wednesday, despite the Fed's decision to leave policy settings unchanged, allowed the dollar to gather strength against its major rivals. Read more...
GBP/USD: Scope for further weakness yet to 1.3376 – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD has removed with ease support from the 38.2% retracement of the December/January rally at 1.3532/28. Analysts at Credit Suisse see scope for further weakness to the ‘neckline’ to the December base at 1.3376.
“Cable is testing support from its rising 55-day average at 1.3422, but we see scope for an overshoot beyond here to the 61.8% retracement at 1.3393, then the ‘neckline’ to the December base at 1.3384/76. We would look for an attempt to hold here. A direct break though would warn of a retest of medium-term support at 1.3189/35.” Read more...
GBP/USD: Violation of 1.3400 support to open the door for a decline toward 1.3350
GBP/USD has managed to recover modestly from the monthly low it set at 1.3405 earlier in the session but it's not out of the woods yet. In case buyers fail to defend 1.3400, the pair is likely to extend its slide toward 1.3350, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
“1.3400 (psychological level, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as first technical support. If this level turns into resistance, the pair could target 1.3350 (static level).” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3394
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1.3462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3573
|Daily SMA50
|1.3422
|Daily SMA100
|1.3534
|Daily SMA200
|1.3726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3525
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3444
|Previous Weekly High
|1.369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3546
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3349
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3509
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3589
