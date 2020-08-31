Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD runs despite Brexit chaos

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes yearly top, 12-week-old resistance line in focus
GBP/USD recedes from the year’s top of 1.3368 to 1.3351 amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Monday. Even so, MACD teases the bulls while 21-day SMA joins an ascending trend line from June 30 to restrict the pair’s short-term downside. Hence, bulls can keep the reins and attack an upward sloping trend line from the early June month, at 1.3383 now, while targeting December 2019 peak near 1.3515 as the next level.
During the pair’s upside past-1.3515, 1.3620 and September 2017 high near 1.3660 can challenge the Cable buyers. Meanwhile, any downside below March month’s top around 1.3200 will fetch the quote to 1.3130 support confluence including 21-day SMA and the aforementioned trend line.
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling runs despite Brexit chaos
The GBP/USD pair broke higher at the end of the week to reach a fresh 2020 high of 1.3356, ending the week a handful of pips below this last. The absence of UK macroeconomic data and Brexit-related headlines played in favor of the sterling’s advance. However, there are only a few weeks left to seal a deal as EU officers said that they would need a couple of months to ratify any treaty before the end of the transition period on December 31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps marginal losses after above-forecast China PMI
AUD/USD trades in the red near 0.7350 versus 0.7381 in early Asia. China's NBS Manufacturing PMI bettered estimates to signal expansion in August. Overbought AUD is struggling to cheer the upbeat China PMIs amid Australian data dump.
USD/JPY consolidates Friday’s losses below 106.00 after Japanese data dump
USD/JPY retraces the heaviest downside in 12 weeks with a bounce off 105.20. Japan’s Preliminary Industrial Production surge 8.0%, Retail Sales dropped 3.3% in July. Risk-tone remains positive with S&P 500 Futures refreshing the record high above 3,515.
Gold: Buyers attack $1,970 to avoid monthly losses
Gold keeps Friday’s positive momentum to pierce $1,970. Traders cheer US dollar weakness, ignore mixed updates on virus and vaccine. American Congress struggles over COVID-19 budget, US-China tussle remains on the table.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Will US job numbers boost sagging dollar?
The upcoming week features Australian GDP and the RBA rate decision. Late in the week, Canada and the US will release key employment data. German GDP declined by 9.7% in Q2, revised upwards from 10.1% in the initial estimate.
WTI: Multiple Doji on D1 suggests traders’ indecision above $43.00
The energy benchmark flashed Doji candlestick formation on Friday, suggesting the reversal of the previous day’s declines, but couldn’t justify the moves amid sluggish MACD. February month’s low becomes the key upside barrier.