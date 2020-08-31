Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD runs despite Brexit chaos

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes yearly top, 12-week-old resistance line in focus

GBP/USD recedes from the year’s top of 1.3368 to 1.3351 amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Monday. Even so, MACD teases the bulls while 21-day SMA joins an ascending trend line from June 30 to restrict the pair’s short-term downside. Hence, bulls can keep the reins and attack an upward sloping trend line from the early June month, at 1.3383 now, while targeting December 2019 peak near 1.3515 as the next level.

During the pair’s upside past-1.3515, 1.3620 and September 2017 high near 1.3660 can challenge the Cable buyers. Meanwhile, any downside below March month’s top around 1.3200 will fetch the quote to 1.3130 support confluence including 21-day SMA and the aforementioned trend line.

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling runs despite Brexit chaos

The GBP/USD pair broke higher at the end of the week to reach a fresh 2020 high of 1.3356, ending the week a handful of pips below this last. The absence of UK macroeconomic data and Brexit-related headlines played in favor of the sterling’s advance. However, there are only a few weeks left to seal a deal as EU officers said that they would need a couple of months to ratify any treaty before the end of the transition period on December 31.

