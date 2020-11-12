Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rose to the highest since early September

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Wednesday’s spinning top portray traders’ indecision above 1.3200
GBP/USD keeps the latest recovery moves around 1.3220 during Thursday’s Asian session. The Cable rose to the highest since early September the previous day, before declining to 1.3191. This formed a bearish spinning top candlestick on the daily chart, which in turn probes the bulls. Even so, MACD flashes bullish signals and the pair remains well past the immediate EMA support.
As a result, the quote’s pullback towards the nearby rests, namely October’s peak surrounding 1.3175 and then to the 10-day EMA level of 1.3136, becomes expected. Though, any more weakness will be tamed by the early October top and the late-August lows near 1.3065/60.
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit talks delayed again, Pound takes the hit
The GBP/USD pair continued advancing at the beginning of the day, reaching a fresh 2-month high of 1.3313, but finally gave un and closed the day in the red around 1.3210. The British Pound got hit by Brexit-related headlines, as trade talks between the UK and the EU are set to continue next week, despite the previous speculation that a deal would need to be closed this week to get parliamentary ratification before December 31. Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that if a deal is not got by next week, “we will have real problems."
