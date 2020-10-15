Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rollercoaster continues

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to suffer from specter of London lockdown, Brexit impasse

Liverpool first, London next? The surge in coronavirus cases is not limited to northern England and new measures are likely also in one of the world's largest financial centers is bracing for a major halt in daily life – which may have more severe consequences on the economy.

The latest reports suggest that the capital will enter Tier Two lockdown from Friday night, a blow to the economy. Falling temperatures mean that people stay more indoors, contributing to the spread of the disease, in the UK and in Europe. A lack of warmth is also felt in Brexit negotiations, as EU leaders are set to authorize further talks with the UK – yet without intensifying them. Read More...

GBP/USD rollercoaster continues

The GBPUSD Rollercoaster continues. Brexit deadline expires today and there is no agreement yet. Roller coaster continues.

Depending on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations and whether talks continue or not, the Brexit rollercoaster continues. This is the market risk. Technically sellers come around 1.3045-56 zone, shile buyers show within 1.2885-98 zone. Targets are pivot point in-between. Breakouts to the upside are possible above 1.3080 towards 1.3120 and 1.3159. Breakouts to the bottom are possible below 1.2860 towards 1.2840 and 1.2805.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls turn cautious ahead of the key EU summit

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way/volatile price swings on Wednesday and was influenced by the incoming Brexit-related headlines. The pair initially added to the previous day's losses and dropped to a one-week low level of 1.2862 in reaction to reports, indicating that European Union leaders will say at the key EU summit that progress in talks with Britain is "still not sufficient" to seal a new trade deal. This comes on the back of concerns about new coronavirus restrictions and the possibility that the Bank of England could introduce negative interest rates, which, in turn, took its toll on the British pound.

The pair, however, witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround after the UK signalled that it will not abandon Brexit talks immediately. According to reports, the UK will continue its efforts to reach an agreement with the European Union on their future relationship beyond Prime Minister Boris Johnson's October 15 deadline. The pair rallied around 200 pips from daily swing lows and was further supported by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar.