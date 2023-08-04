Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD risks a probable drop to 1.2580

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could test 1.2600 on strong US jobs data

GBP/USD dropped to its weakest level since late June near 1.2600 in the European session on Thursday before recovering to the 1.2700 area later. The pair holds steady near that level on Friday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the highly-anticipated US July jobs report.

The Bank of England (BoE) raised its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25% after the August policy meeting, as expected. In its policy statement, the BoE lowered inflation forecasts and caused Pound Sterling to come under renewed bearish pressure. In the post-meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that they didn't have a presumed path for interest rates from where they currently stand, putting additional weight on GBP/USD's shoulders. Read more...

GBP/USD risks a probable drop to 1.2580 – UOB

Further losses now appear on the table for GBP/USD in the short-term horizon, according to Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group.

24-hour view: After GBP fell sharply to 1.2680 on Wednesday, we highlighted yesterday that “While severely oversold, there appears to be enough momentum for GBP to dip below 1.2680.” We added, “The major support at 1.2645 is likely out of reach today.” However, GBP plummeted to 1.2620 in London trade, then snapped back up to close largely unchanged in NY (1.2709, -0.09%). Downward momentum has slowed, and this combined with still overbought conditions, suggests GBP is unlikely to weaken further. Today, GBP is more likely to trade sideways in a range of 1.2670/1.2770. Read more,,,

Pound Sterling discovers support as BoE to keep interest rates sufficiently restrictive

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attempts to sustain above 1.2700, capitalizing on the recovery move, as the market mood starts reviving and the Bank of England (BoE) delivers a hawkish interest rate decision. The GBP/USD pair eyes more gains as the BoE raises interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%, the highest in the past 15 years. The central bank leaves the door open for further policy tightening as inflation is extremely far from the desired rate of 2%.

Andrew Bailey assured that inflation in the United Kingdom will soften to 5% in October as food inflation appeared to be peaking now. While stubborn service inflation could keep persistence in inflation ahead. Meanwhile, an aggressive rate-tightening cycle by the central bank deepens fears of recession as the housing sector and factory activities would face more heat. Read more...