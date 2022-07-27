GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers need to reclaim 1.2070 to keep recovery alive

GBP/USD has managed to limit its losses despite the broad-based dollar strength on Tuesday and continued to edge higher early Wednesday. The pair trades within a touching distance of key resistance that seems to have formed at 1.2070 and buyers need to flip that level into support for the recovery to remain intact.

Although the dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows on Tuesday, hawkish Bank of England (BOE) bets allowed the British pound to stay resilient against its major rivals. A 50 basis points (bps) BOE hike in August is nearly fully priced in and a majority of respondents that took part in a Reuters poll expect the bank rate to be at 2.25% by end-2022, compared with 1.75% previously. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rising wedge probes buyers around 1.2050

GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.2050 inside a fortnight-old rising bearish chart pattern during early Wednesday. That said, recently firmer RSI backs the Cable pair’s corrective pullback from the yearly low.

However, a convergence of the 200-SMA and a downward sloping resistance line from mid-June, around 1.2080, guards the quote’s immediate upside.

Even if the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.2080 hurdle, the upper line of the stated wedge, near 1.2100, will be crucial for the pair traders. Read more...

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains around mid-1.2000s, upside seems limited ahead of FOMC

The GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids on Wednesday and built on the previous day's modest rebound from the 1.1965-1.1960 support zone. The pair, however, retreated a few pips from the daily high and was seen trading around the mid-1.2000s during the early European session, still up over 0.20% for the day.

Expectations that an economic downturn would force the Fed to slow the pace of its policy tightening failed to assist the US dollar to capitalize on the overnight strong move up. Apart from this, a goodish recovery in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven greenback, which, in turn, offered some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...