GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers need to reclaim 1.2070 to keep recovery alive
GBP/USD has managed to limit its losses despite the broad-based dollar strength on Tuesday and continued to edge higher early Wednesday. The pair trades within a touching distance of key resistance that seems to have formed at 1.2070 and buyers need to flip that level into support for the recovery to remain intact.
Although the dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows on Tuesday, hawkish Bank of England (BOE) bets allowed the British pound to stay resilient against its major rivals. A 50 basis points (bps) BOE hike in August is nearly fully priced in and a majority of respondents that took part in a Reuters poll expect the bank rate to be at 2.25% by end-2022, compared with 1.75% previously. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rising wedge probes buyers around 1.2050
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.2050 inside a fortnight-old rising bearish chart pattern during early Wednesday. That said, recently firmer RSI backs the Cable pair’s corrective pullback from the yearly low.
However, a convergence of the 200-SMA and a downward sloping resistance line from mid-June, around 1.2080, guards the quote’s immediate upside.
Even if the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.2080 hurdle, the upper line of the stated wedge, near 1.2100, will be crucial for the pair traders. Read more...
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains around mid-1.2000s, upside seems limited ahead of FOMC
The GBP/USD pair caught fresh bids on Wednesday and built on the previous day's modest rebound from the 1.1965-1.1960 support zone. The pair, however, retreated a few pips from the daily high and was seen trading around the mid-1.2000s during the early European session, still up over 0.20% for the day.
Expectations that an economic downturn would force the Fed to slow the pace of its policy tightening failed to assist the US dollar to capitalize on the overnight strong move up. Apart from this, a goodish recovery in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven greenback, which, in turn, offered some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2065
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.2025
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1988
|Daily SMA50
|1.2239
|Daily SMA100
|1.2553
|Daily SMA200
|1.3013
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.209
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1964
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2042
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2153
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
