Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises toward 1.2700 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to 1.2730 in the European session on Thursday but reversed its direction in the second half of the day to close virtually unchanged below 1.2700. The pair stays relatively quiet and fluctuates in a narrow band early Friday.

The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 164,000 in December. This reading surpassed the market expectation of 115,000 by a wide margin. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims came in at 202,000 in the week ending December 30, down from 220,000 in the previous week. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed above 4% following these data and helped the US Dollar (USD) find a foothold in the second half of the day on Thursday. Read more...

GBP/USD continues its winning streak for the third successive day, trading higher around 1.2690 during the Asian session on Friday. The Pound Sterling gained ground possibly on the improved data released on Thursday from the United Kingdom (UK). However, the upbeat data from the United States (US) might have contributed to capping the advance of the GBP/USD pair.

UK Consumer Credit showed that individuals’ borrowing rose to £2.005B in November from the previous £1.411B (Revised from £1.289B). Additionally, S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI for December improved to 52.1 from 51.7 prior. At the same time, Services PMI increased to 53.4 from 52.7 prior. Read more...

Pound Sterling falls on backfoot amid cautious sentiment ahead of key US NFP report

The Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles for a firm footing on Friday, trading at around 1.2670 against the US Dollar in the early European session,  as markets’ risk appetite gets sapped amid the uncertainty ahead of critical US economic data. The GBP/USD pair faces a sharp sell-off as the US Dollar recovers and investors see tough decisions ahead for Bank of England (BoE) policymakers, who are stuck between deepening recession risks in the UK economy and high underlying inflation.

The likelihood of a technical recession in the UK economy is high as it contracted in the third quarter and a stagnant performance is anticipated for the final quarter. Also, recent PMI data signaled that the manufacturing sector continues to face pain due to high interest rates. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.2658
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.2684
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2677
Daily SMA50 1.2531
Daily SMA100 1.2448
Daily SMA200 1.2536
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.273
Previous Daily Low 1.2657
Previous Weekly High 1.2828
Previous Weekly Low 1.2685
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2702
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2685
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2651
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2578
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2724
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2797

 

