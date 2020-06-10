Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises to new 3-mth high, firm bullish stance above 200DMA

GBP/USD gets rejected at HFT sell zone

The analysis of HFT algorithms' activity on the GBPUSD currency pair this morning reveals that the price has already reached the light HFT selling pressure zone, which is noted at 1.2783 and above.

The bullish attempt here is getting strongly rejected and may indicate the start of a larger bearish leg on GBPUSD today. The 1.2750 level is intraday support that traders will be watching. If it breaks to the downside, it will clear the road for further losses. The next support lower is the 1.2700 level where GBPUSD. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Cable rises to new 3-mth high, firm bullish stance above 200DMA

GBP/USD Cable hit new highest since 12 March (1.2786) in European trading on Wednesday after cracking important Fibo barrier at 1.2777 (76.4% of 1.3199/1.1409 fall).

Fresh advance comes Tuesday's long-tailed Doji and second consecutive daily close above 200DMA (1.2674) which signaled that the downside is well protected for now and bulls remain fully in control. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Keep calm, ignore risks, carry on in the uptrend channel (at least until the Fed)

Zoos will be the next to reopen may open but pubs may have to wait longer – that is the likely message from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will layout the next baby steps in the UK's reopening. Press reports about the slow return to normal should have weighed on the pound, but markets ignore it, like several other sterling downers.

GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting the highest since March and nearing 1.28. The main drive is dollar weakness, as investors get rid of the greenback ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision. Read more...